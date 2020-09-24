Everything Early Learning Launches Play-Based Learning Boxes for Canadian Families

Family-owned company delivers quality learning for preschool/kindergarten-aged children directly to families

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Everything Early Learning, led by Early Childhood Educator and parenting expert Erin Daly, has introduced a new way of learning at home; learning boxes for Canadian parents and caregivers seeking age-appropriate educational materials based on a play-based curriculum.

Now more than ever, families are seeking ways to engage in fun, structured learning with their young children at home. Thoughtfully designed, with the whole child in mind, Everything Early Learning's boxes include activities and materials that focus on all domains of learning - math, language, STEM, cognitive and social/emotional development, as well as bonus activities like recipes, dramatic play schemes, and mindfulness.

Each seasonal box will contain over 20 age-appropriate activities, a 'Days of Play" calendar, and detailed "Play-by-Play" activity guides that outline how to teach, the learning materials included and the skills being attained.

"As an Early Childhood Educator, Preschool Owner, and a mother to two little girls, I am passionate about bringing a vibrant and engaging curriculum directly to families of young children," states founder Erin Daly." My experiences in education over the past 15 years have shown me that many parents and caregivers struggle to find fun and exciting ways to explore learning at home. Our seasonal learning boxes bring play-based learning to their doorsteps."

Everything Early Learning's Launch Box seasonal-themed learning box is shipping to families now, just in time to support the Fall back-to-routine transition.

About Everything Early Learning

Established in 2020, Everything Early Learning is a family-run enterprise led by Erin Daly, Registered Early Childhood Educator. The Daly's work together to bring their vision of play-based learning boxes to life, with hopes of sparking wonder and exploration in young children and their families. Their approach to play-based education is a combination of Montessori and Reggio Emilia styles of learning, and their mission is to give all children access to quality play-based curriculum and activities that can be delivered by anyone, anywhere. Everything Early Learning strives to foster positive and responsive relationships between preschool and kindergarten-aged children and their families, one box at a time.

About Erin Daly

Erin is a Registered Early Childhood Educator with over 20 years of experience working with children. She has taught in numerous childcare settings, including preschool and kindergarten. She currently owns and operates her own play-based learning preschool and works to bring Everything Early Learning to families at home.

