Everyone has a part to play - Ontario Hospital Association Launches New #StoptheSpread Campaign

The campaign, created in partnership with Sussex Strategy Group, asks Ontarians to share the everyday practical choices they're making, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing or limiting personal contact, and who they're doing it for, to encourage others to do the same using the hashtag #StoptheSpread. At the heart of the campaign is highlighting the significant impact these actions have on protecting our province's most vulnerable and conserving our health system's limited resources.

"This is a call to action to the people of Ontario," said Sarah Downey, OHA Board Chair and President and CEO at Michael Garron Hospital. "Your health care system needs your help immediately. Front line health care workers are making great sacrifices every day to care for Ontarians but we can't do it alone, we need your support."

"Fatigue around public health protocols and restrictions is a reality for a lot of Ontarians," said Anthony Dale, OHA President and CEO. "But the risk is still very real. It's important for people to understand at an individual level your choices still matter and your sacrifices count. Thanks to the sacrifice and responsible actions of Ontarians we saw cases go down in the summer. But the rising number of cases means it's time for each of us to do our part and work together to help fight the second wave."

To take the pledge to #StoptheSpread visit https://www.ontariocovidpledge.ca/.

Ontario Hospital Association

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is the voice of the province's public hospitals. The OHA serves hospitals through advocacy, learning and engagement, labour relations and data and analytics to build a better health system. We do this by conducting evidence-based research, proposing ideas, convening members and partners, and encouraging responsible dialogue about change.



