Everybody Loves Languages Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Q2 2023 Operational Highlights

Online English Language Learning:

Conducted two webinars as part of ELL's webinar series with hundreds of attendees.



Finalized V.1 of ELL's AcadeMe Junior program:



8 Levels, 240 lesson interactive program using lessons built on movie scenes from Disney, Disney Pixar, Fox, Sony, and Marvel





Project based learning, soft CLIL (STEAM related content) & CEFR





Includes teacher access, reporting, and comprehensive lesson plans



Integrated Planet Pop content from ELT Songs on the ELL platform.



348 Lessons, songs-based learning content (which generated 6 million views via ELT Songs)





Aligned to Cambridge Young Learners curriculum.





Utilized in-player student engagement.



Certified 2 learning centers in Ecuador to act as Assessment Centers for ELL's Assessment Platform

Entered into a partnership with ELT Songs to establish a joint venture 85% owned by ELL to be the global distributor of Sustainable Development Goals program based on the United Nations 17 SDG mandate.

Content-Based English Language Learning:

Continued to develop content for the latest revision of the PEP books.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

Second Quarter Ended June 30st 2023 2022 Revenue $ 967,747 $ 980,664 Operating and development expenses 585,706 434,834 Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes 382,041 545,830 Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation 14,232 20,208 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange (16,028) (26,657) Net profit 383,837 552,278 Total comprehensive income $ 390,668 $ 536,024 Earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.02

Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 , totaled $967,747 as compared to $980,664 in Q2 2022.

, totaled as compared to in Q2 2022. Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , totaled $585,706 compared to $434,834 in Q2 2022. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $52,685 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects as compared to $107,721 for the same period in 2022. The Company invested $187,279 in product development in the second quarter of the fiscal year compared to the investment of $78,662 in Q2 2022.

, totaled compared to in Q2 2022. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of relating to the Company's publishing and software projects as compared to for the same period in 2022. The Company invested in product development in the second quarter of the fiscal year compared to the investment of in Q2 2022. Net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , was $383,837 or $0.01 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.6 million shares or $0.01 earning per share (diluted) based on 39 million shares as compared to a net profit of $552,278 for Q2 2022 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.02 earnings per share (diluted) based on 36.1 million shares.

, was or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.6 million shares or earning per share (diluted) based on 39 million shares as compared to a net profit of for Q2 2022 or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or earnings per share (diluted) based on 36.1 million shares. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $382,041 in Q2 2023 compared to the income of $545,830 in Q2 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023

Six Month Period Ended June 30 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,214,794 $ 1,139,810 Operating and development expenses 1,217,811 846,233 Income (loss) before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes (3,017) 293,577 Amortization, share-based payments and depreciation 28,654 53,305 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange 7,327 22,169 Net profit (38,998) 218,102 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (31,660) $ 209,186 Earnings (Loss) per share $ (0.00) $ 0.01

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 , totaled $1,214,794 compared to $1,139,810 for the same period in 2022.

, totaled compared to for the same period in 2022. Operating and development expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 , totaled $1,217,811 as compared to $846,233 for the same period in 2022. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $104,481 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects. During 2022 same period, the Company recorded total grants of $175,097 . The Company invested $331,973 in product development in 2023 compared to $134,167 in 2022 for the period ended June 30 . The development cost is mainly attributed to the development of AcadeMe Junior and Planet Pop products.

, totaled as compared to for the same period in 2022. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of relating to the Company's publishing and software projects. During 2022 same period, the Company recorded total grants of . The Company invested in product development in 2023 compared to in 2022 for the period ended . The development cost is mainly attributed to the development of AcadeMe Junior and Planet Pop products. Net loss for the six-month period was $(38,998) as compared to net profit of $218,102 for the same period in 2022.

as compared to net profit of for the same period in 2022. Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $(3,017) , as compared to $293,577 for the same period in 2022.

"Our commitment to improving and developing new products is coming to fruition with the releases of AcadeMe Junior, a Hollywood movie-based language learning and Planet Pop by ELT Songs. These solutions allow us to expand our sales into primary schools in our core markets. These products will be promoted during the coming months towards adoption in the following semesters. We are extremely excited by the prospects of both products as they introduce distinct competitive advantage and growth for the Company", said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Everybody Loves Languages.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The Company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

