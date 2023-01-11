Everybody Loves Languages ProvidesYear-End Corporate Update

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL") (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to provide a corporate update detailing the milestones and growth initiatives accomplished during 2022.

Everybody Loves Languages closed out the year in a strong position. The Company entered a new strategic partnership that introduced a game-changing language learning offering that uses Hollywood films and clips from the world's most popular movies to teach a second language. The lessons focus on making learning fun by enabling students to converse with movie characters like Spiderman, Buzz Lightyear, and Snow White.

In 2022, ELL significantly expanded its language learning service portfolio across multiple countries. The Company also launched a new English proficiency test approved by the Ecuadoran Ministry of Education. This certification will open new business opportunities for the Company as it plans to expand testing services in Ecuador and throughout LATAM.

Everybody Loves Languages 2022 Corporate Highlights:

Cambridge English School, a well-established English language training institute in Mexico , selected ELL's English for Success (EFS) online English course as its turnkey blended learning solutions platform.

, selected ELL's (EFS) online English course as its turnkey blended learning solutions platform. ELL launched a new English language learning course, English Teacher Prep (ETP), that provides professional growth opportunities for teachers looking to strengthen their English proficiency and delivers critical methodologies for teaching English as a foreign language.

(ETP), that provides professional growth opportunities for teachers looking to strengthen their English proficiency and delivers critical methodologies for teaching English as a foreign language. ELL was selected as the official English language learning partner for Colsubsidio schools in Colombia to provide a complete suite of digital education products. Colsubsidio is implementing ELL's proprietary learning management system and its Campus English course and testing suite.

to provide a complete suite of digital education products. Colsubsidio is implementing ELL's proprietary learning management system and its course and testing suite. ELL won a contract with Sophia Educational Group, a leading language training and test-prep education provider in Colombia that serves students from preschool to grade 11.

that serves students from preschool to grade 11. ELL entered a joint venture strategic partnership with Row 9-Digital to develop and sell language learning programs based on Hollywood movies. The Hollywood content is branded under the name Academe+ .

movies. The content is branded under the name . Completed corporate name change to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (formerly Lingo Media Corporation). Everybody Loves Languages Corp. now trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ELL" and continues to trade on both OTC Markets under the trading symbol "LMDCF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "LIMA".

ELL expanded its English language learning service offerings in Israel . Everybody Loves Language courses are now being marketed and sold by CES Israel, an online learning company that services corporations, educational institutions, and families across Israel .

. Everybody Loves Language courses are now being marketed and sold by CES Israel, an online learning company that services corporations, educational institutions, and families across . ELL showcased its range of language learning solutions at the annual GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre. More than 550 educational product and services companies and brands from 39 countries attended the exhibition.

Ecuadoran Ministry of Education approved ELL's new assessment test as a certified proficiency test for Ecuador .

. Signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Unlimited Educational Service (UES), Turkey's largest language learning digital and print content developer and distributor.

largest language learning digital and print content developer and distributor. Signed a sales contract with the University of La Guajira (Uniguajira) in Colombia , one of the country's largest public and co-educational institutions.

"We have been searching for ways to create a unique competitive advantage that makes learning fun and this partnership with Row-9 Digital is a game changer," said Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of Everybody Loves Languages. "ELL is leading the next wave of edtech innovation with its AI-enabled language learning and movie-based gamification teaching programs that will present significant sales opportunities and position the company for long-term growth. This past year we expanded our content offerings to appeal to a wider audience, improved the user experience to make learning more enjoyable, and diversified revenue streams by providing additional services and certifications in the testing market. We look forward to leveraging the momentum we have in the new year with market share and revenue growth."

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ( TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA ):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

