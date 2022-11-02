Everybody Loves Languages New English Proficiency Test Approved by the Ecuadoran Ministry of Education

Assessment and testing certification opens new business opportunities with plans to expand services throughout Ecuador and Latin American

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL" or the "Company") (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslangues.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce that its new assessment test has been approved by the Ministry of Education of Ecuador as a certified proficiency test for Ecuador. ELL uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. The launch of ELL's testing and assessment service extends its current business offering and targets new business segments.

ELL is in advanced discussions to certify several current testing partners in Ecuador and plans to expand to other regions in the country. This not only forges ELL's credibility and goodwill in LATAM but can also help hundreds of thousands of students in Ecuador graduate as per the ministry mandate seeking employment positions requiring English proficiency.

ELL has designed and developed an online platform that facilitates the management of testing centers and individuals who take the tests. The Company will provide training and accreditation for local testing centers. The centers will utilize the ELL assessment platform to offer a turn-key online solution and all documentation, manuals, training, and procedures for proctoring. The Company will continue investing in enhancing its testing software and service offerings.

The ELL platform and cost structure enable it to offer the assessment platform as a lower-cost alternative, especially in regions where price is an important factor in decision-making.

"Expanding our business into testing and assessment is a significant milestone for ELL," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President and CEO of Everybody Loves Languages. "Receiving the accreditation from the Ministry of Education of Ecuador provides us with a tremendous opportunity to offer our test nationwide in Ecuador. This will allow ELL to compete in a category that is one of the fastest-growing segments in the language learning market."

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ( TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA )

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (ELL) is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning Inc. is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

