EverWind Releases Statement in Support of 2023 Fall Economic Statement

Canada's Fall Economic Statement provides clarifications and certainty required to establish Canada as a leader in green energy

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - EverWind Fuels' ("EverWind") Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trent Vichie, issued the statement below following the release of the federal government's 2023 Fall Economic Statement:

"We are pleased to see that Canada continues to provide a comprehensive and effective policy response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Today's Fall Economic Statement builds on last year's FES as well as Budget 2023, and makes progress in key areas vital for developing Canada's clean energy sector."

"Specifically, greater clarity on eligibility and timing for the Clean Technology ITC and Clean Hydrogen ITC will help ensure Canada attracts the investment and talent needed to be a global leader in clean energy. We are especially pleased to see new details and clarity regarding loan guarantees for Indigenous partnerships in clean energy projects."

"We're also pleased to see that the Canada Growth Fund is operational and will begin investment in Canadian projects. This could be transformative for Canada's position in the global race, and help bring Atlantic Canadian projects online faster. This will generate widespread benefits for economies across Canada's east coast as we create sustainable businesses bringing new revenues into Nova Scotia."

"We truly believe this is Canada's moment to shine in an industry where we have an advantage over the rest of the globe. Once again, we are pleased to see this government put forward comprehensive public policy tools for Canadians to effectively compete and win this global race."

