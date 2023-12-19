Evertrust Receives Milestone Construction Permit to Complete Welland Condominium

WELLAND, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The team at Evertrust Developments have officially received a permit to complete remedial work of the partially demolished area of Upper Vista Welland at 350 Prince Charles Drive from City of Welland Planning and Building Division.

With an unwavering commitment to the Upper Vista Welland project, the community and the Niagara Region, Evertrust acknowledges the receipt of a full rebuild construction permit to complete Upper Vista Welland was an achievement made in unprecedented timelines due to the exhaustive work and commitment of many professionals and regulatory bodies dedicated to resolving issues with an optimal reconstruction strategy.

The work to complete the permitting included the specialized expertise of renowned engineers CEP Forensics engaged by Evertrust in addition to the City of Welland's own structural engineering team Kalos Engineering Inc., who both conducted a comprehensive review of the entire structure.

Evertrust Developments is excited to announce to the public that the official Building Permit from the City of Welland was received on December 13, 2023 that puts a 3 phase action plan into high gear which includes: deconstruction, replacement and final construction of Upper Vista Welland.

On site Project Manager for Construction Management who is spearheading the development called this a "momentous breakthrough for the building's progress that puts the project back on track and will produce the highest quality building for all purchasers."

Cleanup on site continues as the team now coordinates all trades for mobilization starting with structural and moving to main systems, electrical, mechanical and finishing crews.

The building of the luxury condos in Welland was well underway when partial structural damage incidents in February 2023 temporarily shut down the site for safety and investigative purposes. This landmark construction permit is a fundamental step towards completion of the luxury boutique condominium with occupancy anticipated by spring of 2025.

With this significant indicator of progress, Evertrust Developments looks forward to continuing their legacy of developing quality lifestyle living and becoming a valued part of the community with Upper Vista Welland.

About Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America.

At the forefront of innovation and luxury, Evertrust Development Group's core objective is to develop happy, healthy and high end lifestyles and communities at achievable price points.

With extensive high-quality amenities, breathtaking views and customer-centric values, Evertrust has crafted projects in over 10 cities across two provinces.

Company Website: https://evertrustdevelopments.com/

SOURCE Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

For further information: Annie Silvester, LowCal Media Inc., [email protected]