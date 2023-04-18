Evertrust Development Sets the Record Straight As Progress Continues on Upper Vista Welland Condominium Construction Site

WELLAND, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Evertrust Developments is pleased to provide updates on the Upper Vista Welland condominium construction site as progress on significant milestones continues towards its completion.

In an effort to respect the ongoing Ministry of Labour Investigation, our team has waited to release communications to ensure the highest accuracy of information. However, with the ongoing public interest of the project and a significant amount of speculative narratives being distributed, we have compiled the latest updates of the project which are intended to both inform as well as instill confidence in our commitment to the building and community at large.

Since the structural incident that occurred on the south tower in February, Evertrust has worked closely with not only the City of Welland, but also the Ministry of Labour (MOL).

To date, the MOL have currently performed at least 20 field site visits to the 350 Prince Charles Drive South location to ensure that the ongoing and thorough investigation will not only find and resolve all issues, but also ensure the highest safety standards for construction workers and the surrounding neighbourhood.

As a result of the MOL visits to date, work orders have been issued to our team, the first of which began Feb 19th with a "Make Safe Work Order", the day after the structural incident.

Other Work Orders followed which included various action items to support the ongoing investigation and safety measures. These covered a broad range of requirements such as producing drawings (pre-cast concrete and architectural), design calculations for vertical and lateral loads, forwarding employer registration forms for structural steel, stud walls and concrete (Form 1000), providing sections of steel where structural issues occurred, submitting a professional engineered letter verifying load capacities, as well as providing video footage of the incidents.

Evertrust Developments wants to reassure and state to the public that absolutely all requirements pursuant to MOL investigation have been fully complied with to date as the investigation continues.

Also to be clear the Upper Vista Welland condominium site has undergone all required inspections as per the normal course of construction in a timely manner. Inspections on a construction site are a team effort between many including construction personnel, various types of engineers, the MOL and the City.

Certain aspects of inspection are routinely done more promptly than others due to their nature (e.g. a civil inspection on a sewer would be done more quickly before it is covered vs. a structural inspection which is likely open for an extended period of time).

Further to the above, we continue to work in tandem with the City of Welland's engineering team Kalos Engineering Inc., and requested their own extensive analysis of the structure which exceeds the usual scope of a periodic review over the normal course of construction.

Moving forward we have also instigated our own vigorous protocol to ensure the highest quality standards which includes engagement of Engineer of Record Mirkwood Engineering, along with peer review engineering team, CEP Forensic, who work with the City's and MOL's engineers. We also perform our own extensive testing of materials used on site.

In conclusion, the team at Evertrust looks forward to this phase of the project being completed and has already applied for a Construction permit with the City of Welland to that end.

Our commitment to high quality development and social responsibility has never wavered despite the challenges faced over the last several months and we look forward to being a valued part of the Welland community with Upper Vista Welland.

About Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America with a core objective to develop happy, healthy and high end lifestyles and communities at achievable price points.

With extensive high-quality amenities and customer-centric values, Evertrust has crafted projects in over 10 cities across two provinces.

