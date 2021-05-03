Evermount target company Video Commerce Group Limited partners with I SAW IT FIRST

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Evermount Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ETV.H), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that Video Commerce Group Limited, the acquisition target of the Company's qualifying transaction, which offers the UK's first and only free, live-streaming social commerce app, OOOOO, has partnered up with U.K. fast fashion retailer I SAW IT FIRST.

I SAW IT FIRST is a U.K. online retailer selling women's clothes, footwear and "must have" styles and trends. I SAW IT FIRST is a one-stop-shop for authentic fashion lovers. From designs made in-house to third-party brands, I SAW IT FIRST works with some of the biggest players in the global fashion industry.

The partnership between OOOOO and I SAW IT FIRST aims to revolutionize how the younger demographic view the fashion industry, bringing together a successful womenswear ecommerce brand and first-class technology through the OOOOO platform to deliver a unique, live-streamed interactive and entertaining shopping experience for consumers.

OOOOO co-founder and CEO Sam Jones added: "The core value of OOOOO is connecting consumers directly to the source of incredible products through live, interactive videos that are shoppable. It is entertainment first, shopping second. I SAW IT FIRST are true pioneers in the world of fast moving fashion. They use data to rapidly develop fashion concepts ahead of anyone else. With hundreds of new designs launching every week, we believe interactive video is the best way to communicate with a community. Our partnership with I SAW IT FIRST is a great example of how our OOOOO app can complement offerings of other online retailers and brands, and accelerate the outreach of other online retailers brands."

