Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader in Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a process orchestration Leader in the Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

"SS&C Blue Prism has reinforced its position as a Leader for the second consecutive year on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The depth and breadth of its product capabilities, a unified platform approach, investments in product innovation and generative AI, and a strong partnership ecosystem are some of the key factors that contributed to its position," says Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "The product's ease of use, integration with RPA, scalability, and customer support are amongst the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

This assessment analyzes the global process orchestration landscape and 24 technology providers across several key dimensions. The SS&C Blue Prism assessment included the analysis of hybrid workforce management capabilities, vision and strategy, implementation and support, and the company's diversity of client base across industries, geographies, and enterprise size.

"We're very pleased with SS&C Blue Prism's leading position on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix®," said Rob Stone, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SS&C's Intelligent Automation & Analytics business. "We're one of only two vendors holding a Leader position in both Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and process orchestration. The distinction underscores the strength of our intelligent automation platform, which empowers our global customer base with enterprise AI, automation, and orchestration."

The Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 also measures SS&C Blue Prism's commercial and sales model flexibility, progressiveness and client adoption of available commercial models as part of its ability to successfully deliver products.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

