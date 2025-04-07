WINDSOR, Conn., April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced an expansion of its global footprint by opening a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The office will enable SS&C to forge new relationships and work more closely with the Capital Markets Authority and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

SS&C's Middle East business serves 850 financial institutions and corporate clients; 150 of these clients are in Saudi Arabia. SS&C offers leading software and services solutions across investment management, risk management, automation and deal services. Issa Jadon, Director, will lead the new office.

"We are excited to extend our business in Saudi Arabia," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "With more than $3 trillion in investments likely under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation program, the Kingdom's financial services market is expanding rapidly. SS&C leads with world-class technology, service, and deep knowledge of local markets and regulations."

"We are pleased to see SS&C strengthen their presence here," said Abdullah Al-Eisa, COO at Jadwa Investment, SS&C's long-time client in Saudi Arabia. "As their client for nearly two decades, we've experienced first-hand their innovative technological solutions, which have helped transform our investment operations. Establishing a new office in Riyadh signals a new chapter in our partnership, offering us more localized and tailored services."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

