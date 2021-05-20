Everest Funeral Concierge Announces a New Partnership with Specialty Life Insurance

New options now available for Canadian consumers

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Everest Funeral Concierge is partnering with Specialty Life Insurance, a leader in the Canadian direct-to-consumer life insurance market, to provide consumers with an expanded choice of options for funeral planning. For the first time, Canadian consumers will be able to purchase life insurance products such as Term and AD&D, as well as Critical Illness, with Everest's Funeral Concierge services included.

"Everest's purpose is to guide families through a very emotional, complicated and confusing time in their lives when it comes to navigating funeral planning," said Mark Duffey, President and CEO of Everest Funeral Package, LLC. "We're proud to partner with Speciality Life Insurance, who shares in our quest to put families first. Our hope is that this collaboration will give Canadian families further piece of mind, knowing that their loved ones will be taken care of, now and in the future."

Everest exists to advocate for families, to be their champion and to offer support and independent advice during one of life's most challenging times.

"We pride ourselves on putting our customers first and this partnership is a natural extension of that continued commitment," said Alex Dudarev, CEO of Speciality Life Insurance. "Through this partnership we'll be able to look out for our clients when it matters most, ensuring they have access to Everest's valued expertise in funeral planning services."

About Speciality Life Insurance

Specialty Life Insurance is a leading Canadian provider of no medical life insurance. Their innovative approach for providing their products makes qualifying, applying and obtaining coverage easier and faster than ever before. They have helped tens of thousands of Canadians find effective personal insurance through solutions that ensure anyone can qualify for coverage - regardless of their age, health, or financial situation. Visit www.specialtylifeinsurance.ca for more information.

About Everest

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, its 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with the insurance company to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. An independent consumer advocate, Everest was launched in 2001 with the goal of creating a continent-wide service to help streamline and simplify the process for grieving families. Its sole purpose is to provide information to consumers when they need to make informed choices about funeral-related issues. Serving as an impartial advocate, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Today, Everest services are available to more than 25 million people in Canada and the United States. Visit www.everestfuneral.ca for more information.

