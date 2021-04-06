Everbloom Virtual Music Festival Announces Second Showcase Lineup
Apr 06, 2021, 09:46 ET
Funded by Ontario Reconnect Festival and Event Program
April 30, 2021 7PM ET
TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Everbloom Virtual Music Festival is happy to announce a second virtual showcase following their successful launch in January 2021, which brought together national and international audiences to discover new Canadian musicians. On April 30, 2021 Everbloom Virtual Music Festival will feature 10 new & emerging Hip Hop/R&B artists and DJs from Canada. Everbloom is funded by the Ontario Reconnect Festival and Event Program, and created in partnership with Arts Help and This Is Owen creative agency.
The FREE virtual experience on April 30th will include some of the city's most promising emerging acts: rapper, songwriter and creative Lillian Blue Makin; alternative indie R&B artist Melo Griffith; R&B/Neo-Soul artist Zenesoul; alternative R&B artist Tanisha; R&B and soul singer Ley Vara; Lo-Fi House DJ Miasalav; Jazz, R&B and Pop singer-songwriter Sammy Jackson; rapper and songwriter Dejuan; R&B/alternative artists Elyssa Plaza; and singer-songwriter Malaika Khadijaa. Everbloom will be hosted on the Toronto-based livestream platform Happin.
"Canadian musicians are resilient." says Del Mahabadi, festival producer and founder of Waveland. "We have seen a surge in music creation throughout the pandemic, and there are so many new breakout Canadian artists blooming like roses from concrete. This festival is a testament to that."
Everbloom showcases the musical talent within the diverse arts and culture sector of Ontario, all the while creating jobs and performance opportunities for those impacted by COVID in the province's music industry. Each artist in the festival will be presented by a local Toronto business that was hit particularly hard by the pandemic:
- RISE Edutainment presents Dejuan
- Serious Betty presents Zenesoul
- Juice Toronto presents Ley Vara
- Pirate Life presents MIASALAV
- This is Owen creative agency presents Malaika Khadijaa
- Arts Help presents Sammy Jackson
- JB Audio + Visual presents Elyssa Plaza
- Happin.app presents Tanisha
- Granite Brewery presents Lillian Blue Makin
- Myodetox presents Melo Griffith
About Waveland
Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene since 2012. Their mission is to help make Canada the incubator for musical talent and contribute towards building more vibrant, positive, and inclusive communities across the nation. Waveland.ca
About Arts Help
Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, publishing, and engaging content. With over 3 million active members, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines worldwide to showcase their talent and create impact. Artshelp.net
About This Is Owen Creative Agency
This Is Owen Creative Agency is a boutique creative agency specializing in print, artistic direction, apparel design, and content creation. Thisisowen.com
Everbloom Music Festival
April 30, 2021 at 7pmET
Free
Tickets: https://www.everbloomfestival.com/tickets
Livestream Platform: happin.app
Everbloomfestival.com
instagram.com/Wavelandcanada / twitter.com/wavelandcanada
SOURCE Everbloom Virtual Music Festival
For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]
Share this article