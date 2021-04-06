Everbloom Virtual Music Festival Announces Second Showcase Lineup

The FREE virtual experience on April 30th will include some of the city's most promising emerging acts: rapper, songwriter and creative Lillian Blue Makin ; alternative indie R&B artist Melo Griffith ; R&B/Neo-Soul artist Zenesoul ; alternative R&B artist Tanisha ; R&B and soul singer Ley Vara ; Lo-Fi House DJ Miasalav ; Jazz, R&B and Pop singer-songwriter Sammy Jackson ; rapper and songwriter Dejuan ; R&B/alternative artists Elyssa Plaza ; and singer-songwriter Malaika Khadijaa . Everbloom will be hosted on the Toronto-based livestream platform Happin .

"Canadian musicians are resilient." says Del Mahabadi, festival producer and founder of Waveland. "We have seen a surge in music creation throughout the pandemic, and there are so many new breakout Canadian artists blooming like roses from concrete. This festival is a testament to that."

Everbloom showcases the musical talent within the diverse arts and culture sector of Ontario, all the while creating jobs and performance opportunities for those impacted by COVID in the province's music industry. Each artist in the festival will be presented by a local Toronto business that was hit particularly hard by the pandemic:

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene since 2012. Their mission is to help make Canada the incubator for musical talent and contribute towards building more vibrant, positive, and inclusive communities across the nation. Waveland.ca

About Arts Help

Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, publishing, and engaging content. With over 3 million active members, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines worldwide to showcase their talent and create impact. Artshelp.net

About This Is Owen Creative Agency

This Is Owen Creative Agency is a boutique creative agency specializing in print, artistic direction, apparel design, and content creation. Thisisowen.com



Everbloom Music Festival

April 30, 2021 at 7pmET

Free

Tickets: https://www.everbloomfestival.com/tickets

Livestream Platform: happin.app

Everbloomfestival.com

instagram.com/Wavelandcanada / twitter.com/wavelandcanada

