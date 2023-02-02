Everbloom Music Festival is Coming to Toronto

An All-Canadian Music Festival in Celebration of Black History Month

February 25th, 2023, 3 PM EST

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Waveland Canada is thrilled to announce its first in-person Everbloom music festival, a celebration of performing artists in Canada and a chance to support Black Canadians who are working to create art, music, and culture.

Everbloom festival poster 2023 (CNW Group/Waveland)

This year's festival will take place in-person at the Great Hall in Toronto on February 25th 2023, with a focus on celebrating Black performing artists from a variety of backgrounds and genres. The festival has had several successful virtual editions over the past 2 years, and is ready to bring audiences together again via live music. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit a vendors market featuring artisanal products from Black-owned businesses in the GTA.

"The theme for this year's event is #BlackInCanada, which we hope will ignite conversations about how Black people contribute to the fabric of our country's arts & culture." says chief executive director of Waveland Del Mahabadi. "It's also an opportunity for us as Canadians to come together and celebrate our cultural diversity by supporting Black-owned businesses through our vendor market and enjoying performances from drag kings & queens and musicians from across Canada who are making their voices heard through their work."

With support from the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, The Canadian Race Relations Foundation, FACTOR Canada, and the City of Toronto, the festival's official lineup of participating Black-Canadian artists, DJs, drag queens, and drag kings has been announced.

Lineup:

Sammy Jackson

Del Hartley

AHSIA

koziithegoat

B1GJuice

Loti

WolF McFarlane

Maurice Moore

noiir

Eboni the Queen

Manny Dingo

Fafiélla

victory

Quincy Griffith

DJ Shannyn Hill

DJ TXWLL

Full details of the lineup, tickets, and other information can be found on Everbloomfestival.com

For press images, click here.

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene. We believe that experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities. Our mission is to help make Canada the incubator for musical talent and contribute towards building more vibrant, positive, and inclusive communities.

About Canada Arts Presentation Fund

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) – Development stream provides financial assistance to support the emergence of arts presenters and presenter-support organizations for under-served communities or artistic practices.

About FACTOR Canada

FACTOR (the Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings) is a public/private partnership that supports the production of sound recordings by Canadian musicians and helps Canadian music companies make recordings available to a wider public. FACTOR is committed to reflecting the diversity of the Canadian population in its programs and operations. We are committed to ensuring universal access to all funds and services, including all musical expressions and talent. We will also in our work encourage these values of diversity and inclusiveness within the broader Canadian music sector.

About the Canadian Race Relations Foundation

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation was created by the Government of Canada as a Crown Corporation in 1996, as part of the Japanese Canadian Redress Agreement, to reaffirm the principles of justice and equality for all in Canada. As a signatory to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Canada has resolved to adopt all necessary measures for speedily eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations.

About City of Toronto's Music Office

The City of Toronto's Music Office (a unit of Film & Entertainment Industries, Economic Development and Culture) exists to nurture the city's music community through policy, recommendations, and advocacy.

