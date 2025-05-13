Eventify Bags 5 Prestigious Wins at The 2025 Eventex Awards

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eventify is proud to announce that they are one of the winners in the 15th edition of Eventex Awards - the world's #1 awards for events and experience marketing. Eventify secured five prestigious awards across multiple categories.

Eventify's AI-Copilot earned two Gold badges, featuring seamless integrations and automated assistance that reduced support queries by 40%.

Eventify Bags 5 Awards At Eventex 2025 Awards.

The All-In-One Event Tech Solution received Silver, with jury member Jessica Willis describing it as "a great infrastructure to create calm from chaos."



Another Silver went to Eventify's event app, with its QR-driven event check-in software reducing queues by 78% and achieving 98% adoption at large events. Eventify also earned Bronze for event conference technology, offering lead scanning, interactive floor maps.

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year, the competition highlights the best from the world of events.

Eventex Awards 2025 received a record 1239 entries from 59 countries and 6 continents, with the number surpassing the previous edition. It's truly an outstanding achievement to be recognized and awarded among so many projects from all corners of the globe.

"The 15th edition of Eventex Awards has again seen a record-breaking number of entries, which are once again proving that the creativity of the events industry knows no bounds. We feel truly inspired having witnessed ground-breaking projects, all brought to life by exceptional event professionals who continue to push the industry forward. Winning such an award is undoubtedly worth celebrating, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team, I would like to congratulate Eventify on this truly remarkable achievement," comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

"As first-time entrants, winning five awards represents an extraordinary validation of our vision," said Hussain Fakhruddin, CEO of Eventify. "These awards confirm we're on the right path towards building an all in one, end to end event management solution. We don't take this win for granted and want Eventify users to experience event success as a default outcome, every time."

About Eventify:

Eventify is a leading provider of innovative event technology solutions designed to enhance attendee experiences, streamline operations, and maximize ROI for organizers. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, Eventify powers thousands of successful events worldwide each year.

