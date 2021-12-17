Eva, the Montreal startup, raises $1.2M to expand its delivery software and franchise it across Canada

Launched in 2019, Eva provides businesses with the ability to offer on-demand deliveries by seamlessly integrating into online ordering platforms. Ultimately, providing their end-customers with branded real-time tracking and end-to-end visibility to substantially improve the overall digital commerce experience.

Over the last year, Eva successfully completed 165K+ deliveries from 1.5K+ restaurants and retailers through a network of 3K+ registered drivers, culminating in a growth of 700%. All of this powered by blockchain technology.

"It's now possible for any restaurant and retailer to offer on-demand delivery to their customers through their own websites" mentions co-founder Raphaël Gaudreault, adding that it only requires a simple integration.

Through its decentralized business model and built-in governance, Eva is redefining gig economy with a new social contract. Indeed, Eva enables cooperatives and franchises to effectively and successfully compete in their local market, at scale.

