EV2020VÉ, the most important conference of the decade in electric mobility

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As electric mobility takes off across Canada and around the world, Electric Mobility Canada's annual Electro-mobilize! conference (Nov 9-10 / virtual format) is likely to be the largest conference of the decade in electric mobility in Canada.

Several important announcements

Several announcements will be made at this conference by Hydro-Québec, FLO, Electric Mobility Canada, StatsCan, etc., which means that this event will be very well attended by all the major players in the Canadian transportation electrification industry.

Conversations with Ministers

This conference will also see the participation of 3 ministers involved in the field:

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Canada

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, Canada

Benoit Charette , Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Québec

A Canadian Industrial Strategy for Transportation Electrification

The conference will host dozens of scientists, engineers and companies from Canada and around the world and will discuss the future of our industry, including several panels devoted to the creation of a Canadian industrial strategy for transportation electrification.

This conference has been made possible through the generous support of our sponsors:

Platinum: Hydro-Quebec, ABB, Government of Canada

Gold: Alectra Utilities, Ontario Power Generation, FLO, Lion Electric Company, Guidehouse

Silver: Switch, Uber, Earth Day Canada, Québecor, Enel X, BYD, Ivey Foundation, IES Synergy, Electrify Canada, CIBC

Program: https://emc-mec.ca/ev2020ve/2020-11-09/

Registration: https://emc-mec.ca/ev2020ve/registration2020/

SOURCE Electric Mobility Canada

For further information: and media relations: Maureen Shuell / 1-416-898-5600 / [email protected]; For the conference link for media professionals, contact Éric Turgeon / 514-830-2735 / [email protected]