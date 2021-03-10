EV Battery Tech Unveils the IoniX Pro EV Smart Charger

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce its plans to launch the IoniX Pro EV Smart Charging Station (the "EV Smart Charger").

The global Electric Vehicle ("EV") market was valued at $162.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $802.81 Billion by 2027, according to Allied Market Research1. EV Battery Tech is focused on providing clean energy solutions to the market, and with the increasing demand for EVs, the Company has conducted considerable research and development and is pleased to announce its intentions to launch its EV Smart Charger in the coming weeks.

"With the rapidly increasing number of new EV's entering our roads each and every day, there is a significant shortage in EV infrastructure predicted to hit worldwide." commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

On January 25, 2021, Joe Biden announced his intention to replace the US government fleet of vehicles with EV's, in line with his $2-trillion Climate Plan.

A report by Governing2 says that the United States will look to increase workplace and public fast-charging by 400% before the year 2025 to keep up with the demand. "Los Angeles alone will require an additional 35,000 charge points, seven times the total in place as of 2017" the report states.

"The demand for Charging Stations is at an all-time high with no signs of slowing down" stated Mr. Goodwin. "We have been working on perfecting our smart charging station for quite some time. We continue to conduct research and to develop and improve our technology that enables us to have the opportunity to bring superior products to the market".

Similar to the Company's SmartWallTM series, and the TITANTM series, the Company's goal is to deliver the Smart Charger at a lower price point that its competitors, whilst ensuring the product remains of the highest quality. The Company continues to work with its technology partners to collaborate and develop products to meet global clean energy demands.

"Our engineering and production teams are ready for the task at hand: to build reliable, high quality battery products " Goodwin said. "We expect overwhelming demand for battery products in the near future, including those of EV Battery Tech, and we are excited for the challenge of satisfying that increasing demand." concluded Mr. Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.

For further information about the Company's Products please visit https://www.inonixpro.com.

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email [email protected].

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email [email protected].

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. ("AlphaOne") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting (i) the Company's ability to bring its products to market; (ii) increasing demand for electric vehicles, charging stations, and other battery products, including those of EV Battery Tech; (iii) the timing of the launch of the IoniX Pro Smart Charging Station; (iv) the predicted shortage of EV infrastructure; (v) the US government's intention to increase its use of electric vehicles; (vi) the price point of the Company's products, including the IoniX Pro Smart Charging Station; (vii) the Company's ability to satisfy the demand for its products. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE EV Battery Tech