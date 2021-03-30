EV Battery Tech Partner Daymak sees Avvenire Orders Increase

The Daymak Avvenire Campaign, Powered by IoniX Pro Batteries saw another spike in Pre-Orders

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that its partner, Daymak International Inc. ("Daymak"), saw pre-orders double from $51,915,370 to $141,748,230 for its Avvenire Products. Total orders continue to surpassed expectations.

For a live counter of pre-order sales please visit http://daymakavvenire.com/campaign/.

EV Battery Tech is expected to equip all Daymak Avvenire products with customized IoniX Pro Lithium-Ion battery packs, which will all contain the Company's patented and AI powered battery management system (BMS). Daymak estimates that over 30% of its production cost will be in the battery and BMS systems from by IoniX Pro.

All retail pre-orders are potential sales and require a minimum deposit[1] and distributor pre-orders require a letter of interest. All deposits are non-refundable.

"We are delighted by the continuing sales over the weekend and we truly believe this will continue. We are excited to develop this product and believe it's a truly unique product to offer the market" said Aldo Baiocchi President and CEO of Daymak. "We are thrilled for 2023 when we expect to see these EV's on the street!".

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Daymak International Inc.

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Daymak's goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. Daymak builds its vehicles to give freedom of movement and are a joy to ride.

Daymak's current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson's Bay plus a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, California, Toronto, Ontario, and Rome, Italy with more expected in the future. Daymak was also the recipient of the "Clean Tech North Award", and Profit Magazine's Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named "One of Ontario's Greenest Companies."

______________________ 1 $100 and some orders requires a minimum deposit of $500. Currency is in Canadian dollars.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting (i) Daymak's pre-sales; (ii) the supply of IonIX Pro Lithium Ion battery pack and batteries to Daymak; (iii) Daymak's specifications for the Spiritus and Avvenire products generally; (iv) the Company's ability to bring its products to market; (v) increasing demand for electric vehicles, charging stations, and other battery products, including those of EV Battery Tech; (vi) the US government's intention to increase its use of electric vehicles; (vii) the Company's ability to satisfy the demand for its products; and (ix) the Company's prospects for 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

