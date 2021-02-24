EV Battery Tech Announces the Launch of the IoniX Pro RV Freedom Battery

The Recreational Vehicle (RV) market was estimated at US $51 billion in 2019, and projections are showing the US market to hit US $77 billion by 2026.1 The Company believes it is entering the market at an ideal time to meet consumer demand with an advanced product.

"Between the COVID 19 pandemic limiting international travel, and safe domestic travel, we are excited to bring one of the most advanced RV batteries to the market" said EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

"We believe that RV enthusiasts should have the choice of renewable energy and the option to travel with the ease, comfort, reliability and the green choice of eco-friendly battery technology" continued Mr. Goodwin.

The RV Series is not just for RV's, but was also designed for the following use cases:

Recreational vehicle accessories

Backup power for camp sites

Backup power for remote lodging

Emergency power supply for cars, boats, and trucks

The Company is also pleased to launch its new, redesigned renderings of its IoniX Pro Home SmartWall and TITAN Pro series, in stainless steel coverings, available to view on the IoniX Pro website.

"Keep an eye out, we anticipate additional product announcements, technology advancements and exciting joint ventures to look forward to in 2021" concluded Goodwin.

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website (https://www.evbattery.tech).

