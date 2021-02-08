EV Battery Tech Announces Partnership with Daymak, the #1 Distributor of Light Electric Vehicles in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. ("EV Battery Tech" or "the Company") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that on February 5, 2021, the Company entered into a partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with Daymak International Inc. ("Daymak"), Canadas #1 distributor of light electric vehicles1 ("LEVs").

Daymak has sold over $100 million of LEVs, of which an estimated 30% of their production cost goes into the battery systems. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will become the exclusive provider of batteries and battery packs used in Daymak's products.

"I love the technology", Daymak's CEO Aldo Baiocchi stated about EV Battery Tech's technology. "From the Smart Wall to the specialized BMS with their battery packs, they are perfect for our current products and some of the projects we hope to announce soon."

Daymak's current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson's Bay and a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, Toronto and Rome, with more expected in the future. Daymak was the recipient of the Clean Tech North Award2, was named in Profit Magazine's Top 100 fastest growing Canadian companies3 and was also recently named "One of Ontario's Greenest Companies" via letter received Brad Duguid, Minister of Economic Development and Innovation.

EV Battery Tech has had a very busy start to 2021 through the announcements of the Company's IoniX Pro Smart Wall Series and IoniX Pro TITAN Series, and most recently through the unveiling of its RV Battery Series.

"The Daymak partnership is just the beginning," boasted EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin. "We are very pleased with the partnership and hope it goes a long way in building our brand recognition."

EV Battery Tech believes it has an edge over other products in its industry thanks to its AI driven battery management system (BMS) technology.

"I have spent a significant portion of my life studying battery technologies," explained Ph.D and EV Battery Tech's Advisory Board Member Yoga Yogendran. "I think the BMS technology that powers the IoniX products is state of the art and will bring many positive features to the industry."

The deal goes into effect immediately and has a term of 5 years, with an automatic renewal for 1-year terms. We can expect to see EV Battery Tech's products incorporated into Daymak's product line sometime in late Q2 of this year. While the Agreement's intention is for EV Battery Tech to be the exclusive provider of batteries and battery packs, Daymak has the right seek an alternative quote if Daymak and EV Battery tech cannot agree on commercial terms, however EV Battery Tech will still have the right of first refusal to match the commercial terms of any competing bid for the supply of such systems.

1 Data from a Frost and Sullivan Analysis 2 http://www.cleantechnorth.org/ 3 https://www.canadianbusiness.com/innovation/profit-100-canadas-fastest-growing-companies-2/

As per the terms of the Agreement, Daymak will issue the option to purchase 360,000 common shares in the capital of Daymak to EV Battery Tech's wholly owned subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Corp., at an exercise price of $5.56 per share. Further to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue Daymak warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, subject to a vesting schedule and compliance and rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"There is a good energy between our two companies, (no pun intended) and I believe our collaboration will produce many exciting results and products now and into the future." concluded Mr. Baiocchi.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website ( https://www.evbattery.tech ).

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company sourcing the battery systems on Daymak's platform and the terms of the Agreement, Daymak's plan to open new showrooms; the Daymak partnership being just the tip of the iceberg and that it is just the start of having the Company's IoniX Pro line become a household name; and the expectation that the Company's products will be incorporated into Daymak's product line some time in late Q2. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE EV Battery Tech

For further information: Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-352-2223