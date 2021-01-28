EV Battery Tech Announces Launch of the IoniX Pro TITAN EnergyCore

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the official launch of the first product from its IoniX Pro TITAN Series, the EnergyCore (the "EnergyCore").

The Company recently revealed features and specifications of its IoniX Pro TITAN Series and began taking orders for the EnergyCore today through the IoniX Pro website www.ionixpro.com. Each device will be tailored to meet consumer requirements and prices will vary depending on the size of the EnergyCore.

TITAN EnergyCore (CNW Group/EV Battery Tech) Left: Global primary energy demand by fuel in 2019, million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). Right: Changes in demand by 2030 under the four pathways in the outlook. Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2020. (CNW Group/EV Battery Tech)

"The addition of our exclusive and patented AI integrated BMS technology will allow EnergyCore owners the luxury of remote monitoring, maintenance and, in some cases repair and rebalance," said EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. "We hope the technology will represent a fundamental shift in both customer expectations and understanding of how flexible our offering is," added Mr. Goodwin.

According to a 464 page report published by the International Energy Agency in Q4 2020, solar power offers the 'cheapest electricity in history'.

"The world has reached a turning point with oil, gas and other environmentally harmful energy generation methods. The transition to cleaner alternatives has already begun and will only accelerate in the coming years. We will constantly evolve and improve to ensure we remain on the forefront of clean energy technology during this new industrial era," Mr. Goodwin continued.

The EnergyCore's specifications will vary depending on consumers' specific requirements, but the Company displayed specifications in its January 18, 2021 news release for an initial 2000kWh device for potential customers to use as a base for scalability. The Company intends for the EnergyCore to exceed the needs of today and meet the "smart" grid integration requirements of tomorrow.

The TITAN Series can be used for a multitude of applications, but the Company will primarily be targeting large scale mega markets, such as renewable energy, major industrial and cities.

"The adoption of the EnergyCore is expected to provide significant cost savings for businesses that purchase it," said Mr. Goodwin. "Of greater importance is that our Company is providing an option for our customers to embrace a greener footprint."

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website (https://www.evbattery.tech).

