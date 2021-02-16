EV Battery Tech Adds Four Strategic Members to Advisory Board Including Daymak CEO and RichPower CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. ("EV Battery Tech" or the "Company") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce new high caliber additions to its advisory board. Last week, the Company announced a partnership with Daymak, Canada's largest supplier of Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) and today, Aldo Baiocchi, Daymak's CEO, and Jack (Jingke) Han, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jiangsu RichPower New Energy Co. Ltd. ("RichPower"), the Company's Chinese partner, have both joined the Company's advisory board. Rounding out the A-list additions are serial entrepreneurs , Dr. Eric (XingHua) Pu and RichPower principal and Vice President Tina (Weiping) Zhang.

Daymak CEO Aldo Baiocchi is no stranger to the ESS (Energy Storage System) market. His company is the largest LEV supplier in Canada and has done over $100 million dollars in sales. Approximately 30% of Daymak's manufacturing costs are spent on battery systems, which EV Battery Tech plans to soon produce for Daymak.

"It is quite an honor joining an Advisory Board with such talented members, in a such a fast-growing Company," said Daymak CEO Aldo Baiocchi. "Together, I am confident our shared experience will contribute in bringing cutting-edge products to the market and achieving spectacular sales across North America."

Jack (Jingke) Han, the Founder and Chairman of RichPower has over a decade of professional experience in safe, reliable and efficient usage of battery systems. He has also developed embedded system and applications with the help of a cloud-based platform and artificial intelligence. Mr. Han holds a bachelor's degree in electrochemistry and a master's degree in microelectronics from the Harbin Institute of Technology.

Dr. Eric (XingHua) Pu has founded several technology companies including some of China's leading hardware and firmware companies. Dr. Pu is also one of the founders of Intelligent Battery Services Ltd, and obtained his Bachelors of Science in Geophysics from the University of Science & Technology of China, his Masters of Science in Geophysics from State Seismological Bureau of China and his Ph.D. in Geophysics from the University of Victoria.

Tina (Weiping) Zhang graduated with bachelor's degree in Chinese Department of Nanjing University, she worked in Xinhua Daily News as a reporter for 11 years, focusing on news in the field of science and technology. Later, she served as the general manager of East China at Elong.com, which was acquired by largest online travel agency in China (Ctrip). She is a shareholder of RichPower and serves as its vice president, responsible for the company's overseas markets and cooperation.

"The addition of members of this caliber is a testament to the consumer products that we have started to launch," said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin. "I am honoured to be working with this experienced team and believe that together we will fuel the momentum we have built between partnerships and new products launches that are still to come." Goodwin concluded.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

