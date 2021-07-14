Eurotech commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market with Its end-to-end Operational Technology Solutions

Its integrated technologies, solid strategy, and comprehensive OT and customer-centric solutions offer significant value in terms of quality, price-performance, and reliability

AMARO, Italy, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European rail vehicle IoT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Europe Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company has expertly harnessed the opportunities in the industrial market with its advanced IoT solutions delivered through a comprehensive suite of unique platforms, systems, and procedures. Its sound edge computing and gateway platforms have transformed several industries, such as manufacturing, utilities, and transportation.

"Eurotech offers full end-to-end OT solutions enabling seamless IT/OT integration, with modular and highly integrated technologies. This approach gives customers the flexibility to choose just a single product (like a relevant edge computer or IoT device middleware) or a complete stack," said Guruguhan Nataraj, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.. "Its deep vertical expertise in rolling stock, track record in IoT software building blocks, and rail certified hardware focused on miniaturization, ruggedization, and security, sets Eurotech apart from other competitors in the classic embedded space".

"This prestigious award from Frost and Sullivan is appreciated very much" commented Robert Andres, Eurotech's Chief Strategy Officer. "It is at the same time confirmation for the already achieved and motivation to continue our path to develop hardware and software IoT building blocks that allow our rail customers to reach new levels of operational excellence and enable a solid foundation for digital transformation".

The company is currently expanding its presence by leveraging its hardware and software integration capabilities and mid- to high-performance edge computing with robust thermal management. It serves clients with its two main IoT products, Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (an edge device middleware) and Everyware Cloud (an IT/OT integration platform with rail/rolling stock certified hardware components that can resolve vendor lock-in issues). It also offers DynaPCN, a passenger counter system that is an intelligent sensor used in various public transport applications, including fleet management applications.

Eurotech enhances operational reliability, consistency, and transparency by helping customers reduce their total cost of ownership. It is one of a few companies that has been a long-standing supplier to the rail/rolling stock industry and its operators. The company's focus on developing new and efficient ways to deliver services, procedures, and techniques has helped it establish itself in major markets such as Europe, North America, and Japan.

"Eurotech leverages its extensive industry expertise, strategic model, continuous process improvements, and rigorous compliance standards to ensure consistent quality and best-in-class services" observed Anamika Risal, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "With almost 30 years of experience, competitive differentiation, and delivery of exceptional experience support, such as its rolling stock hardware and IoT platforms for data acquisition, device management and security, the company has entrenched itself as an industry leader".

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to execute successfully a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware – to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies within its field, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

CONTACTS

Eurotech Giuliana Vidoni +39 0433 485 462 [email protected] Eurotech Media Agency - Skout PR Fiona Whyatt +44 (0) 7810 795053 [email protected] Frost & Sullivan Claudia Toscano +1 210.477.8417 [email protected]

