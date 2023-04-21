European Olives from Spain: This Spring, Enhance Your Dishes With a Mediterranean Touch!

MONTREAL, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Spring has finally arrived, and the warmth won't be far behind. In addition to the much-needed sunshine, this season also brings the taste for freshness and an insatiable appetite for getting together and sharing.

This is the perfect time to turn to European olives from Spain to accompany spring themed meals with friends. Easy to find on your local grocery store shelves, this classic of Mediterranean gastronomy enhances the flavours of many dishes. The return of light fare makes us want to try them in new recipes to impress our guests!

The European olive, rich in tradition

European olives are a tasty and healthy ingredient that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or cooked to complement a variety of recipes. Associated with longevity and sharing, olives have been grown in Europe for almost 3000 years. A growing number of European countries—the leading producers of this delicacy—are turning to sustainable development and organic farming. In Spain, organic olive production represents 10% of the country's total surface area devoted to organic agriculture.

Indeed, 60% of the olives Canadians consume come from Spain where olive production benefits from an ideal climate and generational Spanish expertise passed on with a deep love of tradition.

Lucky for us, olives can be found almost everywhere in our country and in all kinds of varieties: with or without pits, stuffed, seasoned with different spices and more. This proud ambassador of the Mediterranean diet is suitable for all eating habits, so everyone can enjoy its many benefits, without compromise.

With about 150 calories per 100 gram serving, olives are a natural low-calorie source of vitamin E and a great source of iron: black olives can provide up to 45.5% of the recommended daily amount! It's also a dietary antioxidant that protects body tissue fats from oxidation, making European olives from Spain a guilt-free indulgence!

An olive for every recipe

There is a wide variety of olives and each one of them has its own unique characteristics. In Spain, there are mainly three types of European olives, which offer a great range of uses in the kitchen.

The Gordal

Deliciously plump, the Gordal is the obvious choice for unpretentious enjoyment. Its delicate flavour and firm, crunchy texture make it popular with foodies looking for a snack or a great accompaniment to a cocktail.

The Hojiblanca

The more fibrous Hojiblanca, which means "white leaf," owes its name to the silvery reflection of the tree's leaves. This one is your go-to when you get cooking! Its almondy aftertaste and hint of bitterness are accentuated during cooking and its typically firm flesh becomes tender. This olive is a remarkable addition to tasty dishes such as marinades and in desserts with white chocolate.

The Manzanilla

Nicknamed "little apple" because of its round shape, this variety, which is one of the most popular, can rely on its natural charms. Not at all bitter and with a pit that is easily removed, it is often found in marinades or stuffed, for the greatest pleasure of all. Pick from a huge number of delicious fillings like anchovies, garlic, peppers, cheese and more! Superb eaten on its own, it can also be cooked to enhance the taste of a dish, like a delicious plate of pasta.

Cooking With Olives

European olives are an easily accessible delicacy that can be had at an affordable price. Find them in specialty grocery stores as well as on restaurant menus, and even in local supermarkets!

To inspire you in the kitchen, here are five recipes to enjoy European olives this spring.

Hojiblanca olive and cheese dip



Perfect for a spring picnic in good company, this cheesy hojiblanca dip might win you some new friends…

Clams with sherry and Gordal olives



This dish is perfect for brightening up your appetizer or dinner while soaking up the day's last rays of sunshine. Surprisingly simple, this recipe showcases the Gordal's crunchy, sophisticated texture.

Manzanilla olive and herbs butterflied chicken

This irresistible recipe for grilled butterflied chicken will become a summer staple for your taste-of-the-Mediterranean dinners.

Grilled Fontina cheese sandwiches with Hojiblanca and Manzanilla olives

Two varieties of olives are better than one, especially in this decadent grilled cheese sandwich.

Hojiblanca olive and orange cake



Perfectly moist, this cake reinvents the classics by adding olives and a small amount of espresso. Another dish that always wins over guests!

