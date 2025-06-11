European Fintech Paynt Acquires Canada-Based E-xact Transactions to Accelerate North American Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Paynt, a leading European payment technology company, today announced its acquisition of Canadian firm E-xact Transactions, marking a major milestone in the company's strategic expansion across North America.

Paynt currently processes payments across the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, with regional offices in the UK, Ireland, the Baltic States, and the United States. The acquisition of E-xact, which processes over CAD 3.5 billion annually across more than 50 million transactions, will add a new operational hub in Vancouver, Canada.

To support this North American growth, Paynt has appointed payments industry veteran JohnPaul Golino to its board of directors. Golino will lead the integration of E-xact into Paynt's platform and oversee regional go-to-market efforts.

"With a new established presence in Connecticut and Vancouver, we're entering a new chapter in building Paynt's North American footprint and reinforcing our global leadership in payment solutions," said Sam Kohli, founder and Group CEO of Paynt.

Founded over 25 years ago, E-xact Transactions delivers lightning-fast, secure payment processing — with sub-one-second transaction times — and supports leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.

"This acquisition not only expands our reach but enhances the solutions we bring to merchants and partners across Canada," said JohnPaul Golino. "We thank MAPP Advisors for their guidance in connecting us with E-xact — this is the beginning of a powerful new phase."

Paynt is also actively evaluating additional acquisition targets in the United States, with plans to finalize another deal by the end of 2025.

About Paynt

Founded in 2014, Paynt is a European payment technology company specializing in POS solutions, tipping systems, and integrated financial services. The company serves the hospitality and retail sectors with robust infrastructure and a suite of innovative payment products.

About E-xact Transactions

E-xact is a trusted platform serving bank partners, ISVs, and merchants. Known for its high-performance payment APIs and robust support for both e-commerce and unattended environments. E-xact is a proven, enterprise-grade gateway operating for over 25 years.

