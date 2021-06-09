European Commission & One Young World Announce Annual Peace Scholars

One Young World announces 50 new Peace Ambassadors for their efforts in countering and preventing violent extremism in communities around the world, in a joint scheme with the European Commission

announces 50 new Peace Ambassadors for their efforts in countering and preventing violent extremism in communities around the world, in a joint scheme with the European Commission July 2021 , Peace Ambassadors will attend the world's largest summit for young leaders hosted by One Young World in Munich

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The European Commission and One Young World today announce the latest winners of their peace scholarship programme. The initiative supports young leaders globally in efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism; build peace, and promote conflict resolution.

Every year, Peace Ambassadors are recognised for their contribution to peacebuilding in countries such as El Salvador, Honduras and North Korea. The One Young World Peace Ambassador programme gives young leaders an unrivalled platform to showcase their work and build connections to help sustain their initiatives.

Peace Ambassadors will participate in the annual One Young World Summit, this year being hosted in Munich. Owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic, Peace Ambassadors are also invited to participate digitally in the Summit.

A selection of the winners includes:

Htet Lynn Oo, Myanmar . The director and founder of Myanmar Youth for Peace Development.





The director and founder of Myanmar Youth for Peace Development. Aida Maria Betancourt Siman , El Salvador . Aída is a political activist and has led civil society movements in El Salvador .





. Aída is a political activist and has led civil society movements in . Jhanisse Vaca Daza, Bolivia . The co-founder of Ríos de Pie, a non-violent citizen movement focused on human and environmental rights in Bolivia .

Kate Robertson & David Jones, co-founders of One Young World, said: "These young leaders are working around the world to promote peace at a time when local and international tensions are increasingly high. This group exemplifies the power of young people to act against violence, economic, social and humanitarian strife.

We are thrilled to be working again with the European Commission to support Peace Ambassadors and for this cohort to be coming to the One Young World Summit where they will engage with the largest gathering of young leaders globally."

About One Young World:

One Young World is the global forum for young leaders. The annual One Young World Summit convenes the brightest young talent from 196 countries, working to accelerate social impact. One Young World's mission is to create a better world, with more responsible and more effective leadership. To date, One Young World Ambassadors have impacted the lives of 30.4 million people.

SOURCE One Young World

For further information: CONTACTS: Lewis Bendall-Craft, +44 (0)7931 873 950, [email protected]