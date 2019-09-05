EuroLife Plans European Investor Road Show

Continues Assessment of Strategic European M&A Opportunities

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - EuroLife Brands ("EuroLife" or the "Company") (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace, is pleased to announce that newly appointed advisory board Chairman, Derek Ivany, will be leading an extensive European investor roadshow scheduled for commencement in late September. Part and parcel with his mandate to expand the EuroLife brand across Europe, Mr. Ivany will endeavor to introduce the Company to his vast and longstanding network of investors spanning the European Union. Specific focus on the upcoming investor tour will be placed on contact points in Germany, UK, Austria, Frankfurt, Switzerland, Greece and Portugal amongst retail, institutional, and family office investors.

As former President, CEO and Director of AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, Mr. Ivany helped propel AgraFlora from under $2M in market capitalization to over $250M at its zenith, along with undertaking multiple significant capital raises and generating significant investor liquidity whilst at the helm of AgraFlora. Mr. Ivany has been instrumental in raising in excess of $50M in the cannabis space over the past 5 years.

Mr. Ivany commented, "I am fortunate to have forged strong relationships amongst the European investor community over the last 15 years of my career in the financial markets. While at the helm of AgraFlora, we enjoyed tremendous support from a variety of European investors and we aim to replicate this same exposure and success for EuroLife. With EuroLife's corporate focus on the burgeoning European legal cannabis market that has been estimated, according to Brightfield Group, to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 83% and reach nearly $8 billion by 2023, our goal is to ensure that our brand is recognized amongst both consumers and investors alike in the European marketplace."

The planned investor tour will also dovetail with further due diligence and examination of various strategic corporate development and merger and acquisition opportunities that EuroLife is currently assessing. As an accompaniment to the future launch of EuroLife Brands Marketplace; a digital CPG platform focused on CBD products backed by unbiased and evidence-based digital cannabis education from the Company's Cannvas.Me platform, the Company is assessing both upstream and downstream assets that may provide synergistic benefit. Further updates will be provided in due course pending the result of ongoing due diligence investigations.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

