EuroLife Brands Strengthens Position in Pet and Human Consumables Market

Announces Newly-Formed Pet Veterinary and Culinary-Focused Additions to Cannabis Sciences Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - EuroLife Brands Inc. ("EuroLife" or the "Company") (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide, is pleased to announce that its corporate rebranding and repositioning within the cannabis industry has been completed with the launch of its EuroLifeBrands.com company website and corporate refocus.

"With our corporate rebrand complete, we are free to focus all efforts on continuing to grow the EuroLife cannabis brand across Europe and South America with a determination on new opportunities, strategic mergers and acquisitions to build shareholder value," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "We expect to quickly become a leader in the burgeoning CPG CBD market across Europe by leveraging our rich repository of unbiased and physician-backed original educational content alongside our in-depth consumer data and analytics."

Demonstrating the Company's commitment to providing accessible cannabis education, its Director of Strategy and Education Daniel Davidzon was recently published in the National Post arguing for the crucial need for evidence-based cannabis education for cannabis consumers across Canada and the world. With so many cannabis-curious consumers confused over what treatments, products and services available to them, the need for an education-driven marketplace has grown exponentially and EuroLife is poised to lead the market with its repository of over 400 physician-backed and educator-approved articles and over 70 courses in its education platform.

The EuroLife executive team devoted a significant amount of time over the last quarter quantifying strategic partners across Europe in both the cannabis sector and other industries to determine the organization's realignment and strengthen the brand's presence across the continent. A recent report from the Brightfield Group, a leading market intelligence firm for the legal CBD and cannabis industries, estimated the European CBD market at USD $318 million in 2018, with the expectation of booming growth over 400 percent through 2023. The global CBD market is projected to grow from USD $1 billion in 2018 to USD $16 billion by 2026, according to Fior Market Research, a futuristic market intelligence company

While the Company shifts its European and South American activities toward the CBD market, the anchor of its North American operations remains its Canadian and U.S.-focused digital cannabis education resource Cannvas.Me and Cannvas.Pet.

Eurolife is also pleased to announce the formation of a new Veterinary Advisory Board to guide educational content for its Canvas.Pet platform, as well as two new culinary-focused appointments to its Cannabis Sciences Advisory Board.

Award-winning veterinarian Dr. Scott Bainbridge has been appointed as the Veterinary Advisory Board lead, bringing with him nearly 20 years of veterinary expertise across a range of practices. Dr. Bainbridge and his team of eight vets diagnose approximately 15,000 cases every year at his Dundas West Animal Hospital (DWAH) in Toronto. Recently honoured by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association with a lifetime achievement for public service, Dr. Bainbridge makes regular appearances on radio and television, appearing on CP24's Animal House Calls as a regular contributor and acts as the expert veterinarian for Canadian Living Magazine.

Award-winning author and culinary herbalist Pat Crocker, and founder of Upward Cannabis Kitchen, Carlton Bone, join the Cannabis Sciences Advisory Board to provide insights into evidence-based education around cannabis-infused edibles and beverages while contributing potential consumer packaged goods offerings to the EuroLife Marketplace platform.

A prolific author and in-demand speaker, Pat Crocker has written over 22 cookbooks. Her latest project is Healing Cannabis Edibles, a revolutionary cookbook and healing guide encouraging informed decisions around cannabis consumption to potentially improve certain health conditions. Ms. Crocker's books have sold hundreds of thousands of copies and have been featured on bestseller's lists across North America, including The Globe and Mail.

The founder of Portland, Oregon-based Upward Cannabis Kitchen, Carlton Bone has a passion for crafting high quality cannabis products and has developed a tea-based cannabis beverage line. Carlton also acts as the Chief Information Officer for Dr. Melanie Bone, a physician and educator with a focus on the intersection of cannabis and women's health care. Recently, the two collaborated on creating cannabis-infused suppositories to support anyone who needs relief due to chronic pain or additional comfort during their cycle.

