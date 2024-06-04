Euro Cup 2024 Germany Fan Watch Party In Toronto

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Suedkurve Toronto (Official FC Bayern Munich Supporters Group) in collaboration with The German Consulate General, The German National Tourist Office, The Canadian German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, The Goethe-Institut Toronto are pleased to co-host watch parties for Germany Soccer Supporters at The Pint Public House located at 277 Front St W, Toronto, Canada. The venue will be adorned with German inspired decorations, face painting and raffle draws at halftime as well as German Beer on tap and a German inspired menu. We invite all Germany Soccer Supporters and Media from across Ontario to join us in cheering on The German Mens National Team at the 2024 Tournament.

The events will take place at the following dates and times

Friday, June 14, 2.30 pm: Germany vs. Scotland. Please register here .

Sunday, June 23, 2.30 pm: Germany vs. Switzerland. Please register here .

This is the 17th edition of the European Football Championship, and the second time that Germany has hosted it. The ten cities selected to host the matches are Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart. Each city will provide a unique backdrop for the matches, offering a blend of rich history, vibrant culture, and state-of-the-art stadiums, such as Munich's Allianz Arena , and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park , among others.

About Suedkurve Toronto: Suedkurve Toronto is the largest official FC Bayern Munich supporters club in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Founded in 2016, the goal of the club is to provide a family friendly environment for FC Bayern Supporters to enjoy every competitive FC Bayern match-up as well as International Tournaments for the German National Football Association and The Canadian Soccer Association.

SOURCE SÜDKURVE Toronto

For further information: Anne-Marie Seessle, Chairwoman Suedkurve Toronto, 416 994 9660, [email protected]; Greg Otte, Vice Chairman Suedkurve Toronto, 416 357 7657, [email protected]; Christopher Reynolds, Treasurer Suedkurve Toronto, 647 824 3339, [email protected]