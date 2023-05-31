65 000 festival-goers shared the energy at the big science festival.

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - L'île du savoir supercharged the 16th edition of the Eurêka! Festival, which closed last night in Parc Jean-Drapeau, at the foot of the Biosphère. More than 65 000 people, young and old, joined the festivities on May 26, 27 and 28, to the delight of L'île du savoir, Espace pour la vie and their partners. Science and technology enthusiasts were able to join in more than a hundred free activities, meet inspiring scientists, and deepen their knowledge of ENERGY, and innovations that will transform one of Quebec's key sectors.

Exploring the theme of energy — its forms, its renewable sources, and its consumption — the Eurêka! Festival once again offered science lovers an immersive experience that let them discover local innovations and ponder energy-related issues while having fun.

"Developing a culture of innovation is a priority for the Conseil de l'Innovation, and it starts with our families, our youth, on behalf of Quebec's future. The Eurêka! Festival is precisely what will take us there," asserted Luc Sirois, Chief Innovator of Quebec, who participated in the launch of the event and created a thematic route for the first time, along with the Chief Scientist of Quebec.

"When I see young people and their families marvelling at the Festival's exciting new science activities, I am convinced that our mission to increase young people's interest in and openness to science and technology and careers in these domains is succeeding and that the ecological and economic future of Quebec is in good hands," noted Yves Mauffette, president of L'île du savoir.

Highlights

65 000 visitors over three days

More than 5,000 students and their mentors on school outings, 58% of whom came from schools in disadvantaged areas

50 scientific organizations

27 lectures and interactive shows presented by researchers and science communicators

Three highly acclaimed performances of the new ChimiQuiz! game.

game. 650 spectators who came to applaud Stéphane Brouillard and Yannick Bergeron , hosts of the new show Science Packs a Punch

, hosts of the new show 5 thematic zones: Energy, Nature, Techno, Human and Ingenuity in addition to a new Bites of Science Area dedicated to food and agriculture

Nearly 13 000 visitors to the Biosphère

"Making science accessible to all, while respecting the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion, is a priority for Espace pour la vie. Once again, the Eurêka! Festival rose to the challenge brilliantly, offering a host of fun and engaging activities. The Biosphère also sparkled, with a special program that amazed visitors of all ages. Congratulations to everyone on an outstanding organization," said Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie.

The organizers would like to thank all the volunteers for their invaluable contribution to the success of this 16th edition, as well as all the festival-goers who joined in the celebration.

A reminder that L'île du savoir produced this edition in collaboration with Espace pour la vie. They wish to thank the Parc Jean-Drapeau Society, the host site, as well as all the partners and sponsors without whom the Festival could not have happened: the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, partner of the Ingenuity Zone; Hydro-Québec, partner of the Energy Zone; Desjardins, partner of the Nature Zone; the Union des producteurs agricoles, presenter of the Bites of Science Area; the Fonds de recherche du Québec, sponsor of the Central Stage; Kruger, sponsor of the Main Stage; Health Canada, funder of the ChimiQuiz; and Télé-Québec, the Festival's media partner. We also wish to thank RECYC-QUÉBEC for their contribution to making this edition ecologically responsible.

Eurêka! is made possible thanks to the collaboration of the City of Montréal and the Government of Quebec. With their support, L'île du savoir is able to keep the Festival free, ensure the continuity and quality of this important Montréal scientific event, and offer a unique showcase for our institutions, businesses and scientific culture organizations.

"For the city of Montréal, the Eureka! Festival is very important. This great science festival stimulates curiosity, encourages young people to be creative and daring, and allows them to experiment and seek answers to their questions. The city is recognized as a hub of innovation and knowledge, and this festival plays an essential role in preparing the next generation of scientists. The city of Montréal is pleased to support the Eureka! Festival," said the mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.

Eurêka! would also like to thank its many associate sponsors: acceSciences, Concertation Montréal, École de technologie supérieure, INO, Institut national de la recherche scientifique, Polytechnique Montréal, Port de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, Concordia University, Université Laval, Université de Montréal, Université du Québec à Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke and Unis TV. The project also received funding from the Trottier Family Foundation, the Fondation Famille Godin, and the Fondation J.A. DeSève.

In light of this success, the Eurêka! Festival invites you to join us again in 2024 to celebrate our 17th edition… once our batteries are recharged!

ABOUT

L'ÎLE DU SAVOIR

L'île du Savoir is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the emergence of a scientific culture and a dynamic new generation in science and technology, by bringing together partners from educational and research institutions, scientific culture organizations, and the business community.

EURÊKA! FESTIVAL

Eurêka! is the biggest science festival in Quebec, each year attracting science enthusiasts and the simply curious, both young and old. On the program are three days of fun and scientific discoveries and a host of FREE interactive activities. Since this great adventure began in 2007, more than a million enthusiastic visitors, including 60,000 students, have joined the celebration.

ESPACE POUR LA VIE

Espace pour la vie comprises the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Botanical Garden and the Planetarium. These five prestigious City of Montréal institutions constitute the largest natural science museum complex in Canada. Together, they have initiated a bold, creative, urban movement, reimagining the link between humans and nature and cultivating a new way of life.

