Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY from September 11 to 13, 2023.

The Company's on-demand presentation is now available. Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking on the following link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/a9e15daf-d404-4c58-9e7c-853ab2e1e375

A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website here.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. The Company strives to provide improved patient benefit and has developed technology that delivers targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. EP-104IAR met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. The EP-104 platform has expanded into gastrointestinal disease and has dosed patients in a Phase 1b/2a program to treat eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later- and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for both other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

