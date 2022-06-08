Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO International Convention

VICTORIA, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX) a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell, will present at the 2022 Bio International Convention being held at the San Diego Convention Center from June 13-16, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

The BIO International Convention returns in person for the first time in three years and brings together key international industry stakeholders for networking and partnering. It also hosts more than 100 informative sessions that cover relevant and timely topics such as narrowing the health equity gap, vaccine innovation, and preparing for the next pandemic.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as postsurgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

SOURCE Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Vik Peck, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., 250.590.3968 ext. 508, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]