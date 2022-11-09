Euclid Canada Wins 2022 CPCI Associate Member Award of Excellence

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Euclid Canada, a supplier of concrete and masonry construction products owned by Euclid Chemical, took home the 2022 CPCI Associate Member Award of Excellence at an awards ceremony in Halifax, N.S., on October 18, 2022.

Presented by the Ottawa-based Canadian Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (CPCI), this award recognizes outstanding contribution to the precast/prestressed concrete industry across all aspects of supply chain management throughout Canada.

Award winners are chosen based on their performance, partnership and commitment to the precast concrete industry, including factors like quality, value, delivery, innovation, reliability and management. This includes the observance of sustainable business practices, which allows the precast concrete industry to drive product innovations across new and existing markets.

"We are proud to be recognized for our work as a supplier and partner to the Canadian precast concrete industry," said Bill Corradetti, divisional sales manager for Euclid Canada. "For decades, Euclid Canada has been actively involved with many trade associations to advocate for greater collaboration, product innovations and technological advancements across the industry."

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

