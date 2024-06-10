ETRUSCUS TERMINATES OPTION AGREEMENT ON THE LEWIS PROPERTY, NEWFOUNDLAND

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE:ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") announces that effective June 8, 2024, the Company has terminated its option agreements dated June 19, 2021, with New Rock Mining. Inc. and June 23, 2021, with April Budgell and Donna Lewis (all together, the "Lewis Option Agreements"). The Lewis Option Agreements granted Etruscus Resources the right to acquire 100% interest in the Lewis Gold Property (the "Property") located in Newfoundland's central gold belt, Canada. Following the Company's assessment of results, the scale of capital expenditures needed to move the project forward, and a strategic look at current market conditions, the Company has decided to discontinue its exploration and evaluation activities at the Property and apply its full energies on further exploration of the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property located in the prolific Golden Triangle in British Columbia.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus' President, and CEO commented, "Our geological team, along with senior management, has spent considerable time looking over the Lewis Property data and evaluating what is best for the Company moving forward. As a result, its essential for us to direct our efforts and resources to where the greatest potential for discovery lays. Moving forward, we will refocus our attention towards the Rock & Roll where previous exploration work has yielded several drill ready targets at the Discovery showing. We believe this is where we can add the highest value for our Investors."

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's assets include the 100%-owned Rock & Roll property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and until this news release, the Lewis Property in central Newfoundland totalling 2,567 hectares ("ha"), which had been under option to acquire a 100% interest.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 48,085,361 common shares issued and outstanding.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.

For further information: Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO, E: [email protected], T: 604-336-9088, W: www.etruscusresources.com