ETRUSCUS ADVANCES HENDRIX REE TARGET AT PHENO PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to report surface rock sampling results from its 2025 exploration program at the Hendrix Rare Earth Element ("REE") Target on the Pheno Property, located immediately to the north of the Company's 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

Highlights:

A total of 83 rock samples were taken across the approximately 5 km wide peralkaline volcanic complex returning the 3 highest grade REE rock samples 1 to date at Pheno;





to date at Pheno; Assays have demonstrated significant enrichment in neodymium and dysprosium, two of the most sought-after REE due to their unique magnetic properties and use in electric motors;





These results build on the 2024 program by advancing the understanding of grade distribution and outlining a number of REE-bearing dikes





A 4 m wide by 70 m long dike (remaining open where it plunges beneath ice) returned an average of 0.39% Total Rare Earth Oxides 2 ("TREO") from 6 grab samples 1 ;





("TREO") from 6 grab samples ; Continued research confirms that the closest analogues deposit is Round Top located in Texas, owned by USA Rare Earths (NASDAQ: USAR) with a market capitalization of over US$2 billion;





The Hendrix target contains a significantly above average ratio (0.30) of Heavy REEs versus Light REEs 3 . Heavy REEs are scarcer globally, critical for modern technologies, and economically more significant; and





. Heavy REEs are scarcer globally, critical for modern technologies, and economically more significant; and An increased appetite for critical minerals from North American sources is becoming evident through multiple government-backed initiatives and tightening Chinese export restrictions.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus Resources' CEO stated, "The identification of multiple REE-bearing dikes at Pheno represents an important step forward in advancing this very large target. We are looking forward to returning in 2026 to expand on these results, refine our targeting, and continue evaluating this consistently mineralized, near surface target. With global demand for REEs continuing to increase and supply chains facing heightened geopolitical pressure, we believe exploration-stage REE opportunities in stable jurisdictions are becoming increasingly scarce and important,"

Rock Samples



The Hendrix Target is a surface-exposed, REE-enriched bulk-tonnage target covering more than 5 km of horizontal extent. Sampling completed in 2025 has delineated zones of strong REE enrichment within vertically emplaced dikes ranging from approximately 0.5 to 4 m in width. These dikes have returned between 2,000 and 5,000 ppm TREO from rock grab samples, with a significant value derived from dysprosium, neodymium, and terbium. The dikes are hosted within REE-bearing peralkaline tuffs and rhyolites, defining a large volume of rock with elevated REE content and associated critical minerals, including niobium and scandium.

Select samples were also analyzed by whole-rock geochemistry (major elements), supporting lithological classification and indicating a unique, highly evolved felsic system characterized by silica-rich compositions and elevated total alkalis. Geochemical interpretation identifies a positive relationship between Zr and TREO, suggesting that zirconium-bearing accessory phases--and potentially allanite, monazite, and apatite--may be key hosts or indicators associated with REE enrichment. Magmatic fractionation is interpreted to have played an important role in concentrating REEs, supported by systematic increases in TREO with fractionation indices (Rb/Sr and Zr/TiO₂). Petrographic work completed on four samples, primarily from the higher-grade dikes, describes quartz-phyric felsic volcanic rocks with a fine-grained quartz-alkali feldspar groundmass, variably altered to clay/sericite.

Next Steps

New technology was implemented in 2025 using a handheld Geiger counter that provided real time feedback of detecting gamma rays emitted due to the decay of uranium and thorium in the REE bearing host rocks. This allowed the team to identify new REE rich dikes while completing geological traverses. The team looks forward to applying this technology across larger parts of the target in the future and is also evaluating airborne radiometric surveys that could be very useful in isolating further zones of high grade REE mineralization.

REE global context

REEs remain strategically important to global supply chains due to their role in technologies such as permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and defence applications. Demand is expected to grow, while new discoveries and development timelines remain constrained by permitting, technical complexity, and long lead times from exploration through to potential production.

Geopolitical factors continue to influence the REE market, with Western jurisdictions pursuing policies and partnerships aimed at strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains. In this context, North America and the broader Arctic region, including Greenland, have gained increased visibility as potential contributors to future REE supply, reinforcing the importance of continued exploration and technical evaluation of prospective targets.

1Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property.

2TREO is calculated by converting individual REE concentrations reported in parts per million to their corresponding oxide equivalent using stoichiometric conversion factors and summing the resulting oxide concentration of the following elements: Y, La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu.

3Heavy rare earth elements are defined as (La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm). Light rare earth elements are defined as (Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu). The ratio was defined by dividing the heavy REEs by the light REEs across all rock samples taken on the property.

QA/QC Statement

The Company has adopted a rigorous quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure best practices in sampling of all rock, soil and silt material. The Company's samples are assayed by ALS Geochemistry Labs which has facilities in Terrace and North Vancouver, BC. All rock samples were crushed to 70% pass 2mm fraction, and then a 250g split was pulverized to better than 85% passed a 75-micron screen. Multi-element analysis for gold copper exploration was performed by ALS using four acid digestion ICP-MS package (ME-MS61). Gold grades were returned by fire assay (Au-ICP21). Samples that returned above detection limits in silver, copper, lead and zinc were reanalyzed with appropriate ore grade analysis to determine absolute values. For REE samples, a lithium borate fusion analysis was performed using ALS package ME-MS81 for full digestion of REE minerals.

Etruscus undertook an internal QA/QC procedure that involved systematically inserting standard samples at an interval of 1 out of 10 samples. These included certified reference material as well as blank samples and duplicates.

ALS is an independent provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) accredited laboratory.

QP statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 23,726 ha near the past-producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions. The Company is also exploring the Pheno Property, a rare earth element target totalling 5,618 ha which is contiguous to and immediately north of Rock & Roll.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 64,309,527 common shares issued and outstanding.

