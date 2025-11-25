ETRUSCUS ADVANCES TOWARD PORPHYRY DISCOVERY AT ZAPPA TARGET, GOLDEN TRIANGLE, B.C.

Drilling focused on a large surface alteration and chargeability anomaly, intersecting intensely altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks with zones of potassic alteration. Geochemical and alteration patterns indicate that hole RR25-03 was nearest to the heat source, suggesting that the porphyry intrusion may lie to the northeast, beneath the Twin Glacier where further drilling is warranted. The discovery of this alteration extends the Bronson Porphyry Trend onto the Property and greatly increases its prospectivity (See Map 2).

Fiore Aliperti, President and CEO of Etruscus commented, "Each step in a porphyry exploration program provides critical data to refine our understanding of the mineralized system. The identification of potassic and QSP alteration is a strong indicator that we're close to the heart of the system, a significant advancement in our exploration. Several nearby discoveries in the Golden Triangle required multiple programs to vector in and locate mineralized zones, and our first-ever drill results at Zappa clearly show we're on the right path."

Highlights:

Hole 3 returned the strongest porphyry indicators with elevated molybdenum assays and identification of potassic feldspar alteration associated to sericite veining.

Intense quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration was encountered in every hole, highlighting the strength and size of the hydrothermal system.

North Gossan mapping, located 1 km north of Zappa, suggests the same hydrothermal system extends over a much larger footprint; and

Newly identified quartz-sulphide veins near North Gossan (See Map 1) returned up to 20.1% Pb,13.9% Zn, and 0.6% Cu.

Drill Hole Summary:

RR25-01

Hole 1 was designed to test a high chargeability anomaly on the western edge of the Zappa target. The hole was drilled steeply to the north and encountered mixed sediments and volcanic units including black shales, andesites and volcanic tuffs. Porphyry alteration predominantly as quartz-sericite-pyrite was prevalent from top of hole to 151 m with total replacement of primary textures (See Graphic 1). This alteration contained up to 5% pyrite as disseminations, stringers and geochemical data confirmed strong hydrothermal alteration. Below this, the hole continued into black shales and lapilli tuffs to end at 344 m. The chargeability anomaly that was being targeted was likely correlated to sulphide-rich hydrothermal alteration and graphitic black shales.

RR25-02

Hole 2 was drilled from the north to the south, targeting strong alteration mapped at surface. Drilling encountered sporadic QSP alteration from 0 to 32 m, 50 to 62 m, 210 to 228 m, and from 258 to 274 m. Intense zones up to 5% pyrite were encountered with multiphase quartz veining and total replacement of host lithology. At 310 m, multiple potassically altered lithic clasts up to 15 cm in size were identified in the lapilli tuff, pointing towards the existence of a nearby porphyry core (See Graphic 2). Petrographic work on these clasts is underway.

RR25-03

Hole 3 was collared at the eastern edge of the exposed surface anomaly and drilled north underneath the Twin Glacier. Hydrothermal alteration was identified from 42 to 56 m, 136 to 188 m, and from 276 to 368 m. Most significantly, hole 3 demonstrated the strongest geochemical and lithological correlation to a probable porphyry intrusion that may lie to the northeast, underneath the Twin Glacier.

A unique unit appearing to either be a crystal tuff or a faintly porphyritic intrusion (thin section work pending) was intercepted from 276 to 368 m and contained weak to moderate potassium feldspar alteration adjacent to sericite veinlets. This alteration is confirmed with elevated potassium geochemistry and rare grains of chalcopyrite, both exemplifying high temperature alteration. Molybdenum, a strong indicator of a porphyry halos, was elevated in a QSP stockworked quartz zone from 136 to 188 m and in another heavily altered andesite breccia zone from 390 to 484 m (See Graphic 3).

From 0 to 40 m, a quartz feldspar porphyry dike that is likely related to young Hoodoo volcanism returned surprisingly elevated rare earth element (REE) values. Elevated cerium, lanthanum, niobium and yttrium all suggest a highly evolved magma and demonstrated values near those encountered at the Pheno Claims to the north where a 5 km REE target is being also being advanced.

North Gossan

The North Gossan represents argillic/clay altered felsic volcanics in multiple outcrops across an area of 900 m strike length located 1 km to the north of the Zappa target. Elevated pathfinder elements such as arsenic and silver and weakly anomalous gold suggest the gossans are related to the same system as the Zappa target, possibly demonstrating a much larger footprint than previously identified. The gossans have selectively altered felsic volcanics between lenses of non-receptive black shales.

In completing geological mapping in this area, we encountered a 10-30 cm wide quartz sulphide vein striking approximately 30 m in length that returned 0.3% and 0.6% copper along with lead and zinc values up to 20.1% and 13.9% respectively. These samples could represent distal polymetallic and base metal veins related to a porphyry intrusion and further reinforce this area as a porphyry center. Identification of propylitic alteration between the North Gossan and the Zappa further backs up this hypothesis.

Next Steps:

Etruscus plans to expand drilling north-eastward beneath the Twin Glacier, where geochemical and alteration vectors point to a concealed porphyry intrusion. Follow-up mapping and geophysics will also continue at North Gossan to define additional drill targets.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 23,726 ha near the past-producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions. The Company is also exploring the Pheno Property, a rare earth element target totalling 5,618 ha which is contiguous to Rock & Roll.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 64,309,527 common shares issued and outstanding.

QA/QC Statement

The Company has adopted a rigorous quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure best practices in sampling of all rock, soil and silt material. The Company's samples are assayed by ALS Geochemistry Labs which has facilities in Terrace and North Vancouver, BC. All rock samples were crushed to 70% pass 2mm fraction, and then a 250g split was pulverized to better than 85% passed a 75-micron screen. Multi-element analysis for gold copper exploration was performed by ALS using four acid digestion ICP-MS package (ME-MS61). Gold grades were returned by fire assay (Au-ICP21). Samples that returned above detection limits in silver, copper, lead and zinc were reanalyzed with appropriate ore grade analysis to determine absolute values. For REE samples, a lithium borate fusion analysis was performed using ALS package ME-MS81 for full digestion of REE minerals.

Etruscus undertook an internal QA/QC procedure that involved systematically inserting standard samples at an interval of 1 out of 10 samples. These included certified reference material as well as blank samples and duplicates.

ALS is an independent provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) accredited laboratory.

QP statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.

Company Contact: Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO, E: [email protected], T: 604-336-9088, W: www.etruscusresources.com