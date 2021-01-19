Etruscus Samples 7,013 g/t Silver, 12.7 g/t Gold at Newly Discovered "Thunderstruck" Target at Rock & Roll

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce substantial rock sampling results from the "Thunderstruck" target newly discovered during its 2020 summer exploration program in the Eskay Camp of BC's resource-rich Golden Triangle. The Thunderstruck target is located 1.5 km southeast of the Hurricane Target (announced January 13, 2021), both located on the recently staked extended Rock & Roll claims, and 13 km northwest of the Black Dog Deposit.

Like Hurricane, the Thunderstruck target was immediately upgraded to high-priority due to the strong geochemistry returned from the high-grade samples. The area contained multiple quartz calcite veins of cm scale that spread over an area of hundreds of meters. Iron carbonate weathering and gossanous patches were visible through the deposited glacial moraine. The veins showed polymetallic signatures high in elements expected in epithermal environments such as Pretium's high-grade Brucejack deposit.

Thunderstruck Highlights:

Grab sample* # B0026845 assayed 7,013 g/t silver, 12.7 g/t gold, 3.9% zinc, 2.4% lead , and 0.2% copper;

, and 0.2% copper; Another grab sample taken 85 meters ("m") away also had very impressive silver results with 1,017 g/t silver , as well as significant gold, copper, lead and zinc;

, as well as significant gold, copper, lead and zinc; Historic work from this area in 1983 suggest it was entirely under ice at that time;

The nearby Argentina vein 1,800 m northwest sampled 555 g/t silver;

vein northwest sampled The nearby Heather vein 1,500 m southeast sampled 25 g/t gold, 332 g/t silver and 5.1% lead in 2019 and soil sampled** 9.5 g/t gold and >100 g/t silver in 1983; and

southeast sampled and Further rock sampling to the south along the edge of the glacier, 200 m and 700 m south also returned rocks with elevated silver and gold (Click Here to View Map).

Through an extensive 20-day geological mapping and sampling program completed on the extended Rock & Roll claims this past summer, the team discovered numerous veins at or near the Thunderstruck target. These veins appear to show potential for precious metal mineralization including high-grade silver and gold, and often demonstrate elemental signatures representative of an epithermal system. They occur in a fine-grained sedimentary sequence of siltstones and calcareous sediments tentatively assigned to be Upper Stuhini Stratigraphy.

The Company is still waiting for additional sampling results from its 2020 exploration program. However, encouraged by results to date, the Company is already planning a larger, more defined sampling, mapping and prospecting program of the area for 2021. With recently unglaciated terrain, the area is mostly unexplored and has become very prospective for high-grade mineralization.

Dr. Dave R. Webb, Vice President, Exploration, comments on Thunderstruck, "As we search for extensions to our Black Dog Deposit, we have discovered a new area of high-grade mineralization that appears to have an epithermal signature similar to Pretium's Brucejack deposit. There is an abundance of high-grade samples and veins in this area that has barely seen any exploration. With new VTEM data and geological mapping done in 2020, we are looking forward to advancing this target quickly, including a plan to drill it this year.

Gordon Lam, President and CEO of Etruscus further comments, "To say we are excited about these results is an understatement. We have now been able to strategically identify key areas for further exploration which we are confident will provide evidence of significant mineralization of high-grade silver and gold."

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

The Company has adopted a rigorous quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure best practices in sampling both diamond drill core and surface rock chip samples of approximately 1 kg in weight. The Company's samples and drill core are being assayed by MSA LABS which has facilities in Terrance and Langley, BC. and is independent of the Company. Core is flown from drill sites to the core shack facility where it was sampled at 1-3m intervals. The samples were then half cut with one half sent to the lab and the other half stored on site. Once at the lab, samples were crushed to 70% pass 2mm fraction, and then a 250g split was pulverized to better than 85% passed a 75-micros screen. The geochemical analyses were performed by MSA LABS using multi-element aqua-regia digestion ICP-MS package (IMS-111). Gold was analyzed by fire assay technique FAS-114. Higher gold grades (>3 g/t) were analyzed by fire assay. MSA LABS is a provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) accredited laboratory. In addition to the lab's internal QA/QC program, the Company inserted 10% lab certified standards, blanks and field duplicates into the overall sampling stream.

* Grab samples are selectively collected and are therefore not representative of all mineralization hosted on the property.

** Historic samples cannot be verified by Etruscus but are deemed to be accurate to the best of our knowledge.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC markets and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 28,514,306 common shares issued and outstanding.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

