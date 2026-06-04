ETRUSCUS REVIEWS ROCK & ROLL PORPHYRY POTENTIAL FOLLOWING SEABRIDGE'S SNIP NORTH RESOURCE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) ("Etruscus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update regarding its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property ("Rock & Roll" or the "Property") located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

The update follows the recent maiden mineral resource estimate announced by neighbouring operator Seabridge Gold Inc. for its Snip North deposit, part of the Bronson Corridor Project located immediately southeast of Rock & Roll.

Figure 1. Regional deposits and targets associated with the interpreted Bronson Corridor mineralized belt, showing Etruscus claims and neighbouring properties, along with primary porphyry-related targets on the Rock & Roll Property. (CNW Group/Etruscus Resources Corp.)

Seabridge reported an inferred mineral resource at Snip North totaling 9.2 million ounces of gold, 28.3 million ounces of silver, and 923 million pounds of copper hosted within altered sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks of the Triassic Stuhini Group and interpreted as part of a bulk-tonnage magmatic-hydrothermal copper-gold porphyry system (See news release dated April 15, 2026).

The Bronson Corridor has been recognized for more than a decade as a significant structurally controlled and mineralized belt within the Iskut region (see BCGS Geofile 2015-4), historically interpreted to terminate south of the Iskut River at the past-producing Snip and Johnny Mountain gold mines. The discovery and subsequent delineation of the Snip North deposit north of the Iskut River, suggests the mineralized corridor may extend farther northwest than previously recognized. Rock & Roll is situated along the interpreted northwest continuation of this trend and shares the same Stuhini Group volcano-sedimentary host rocks associated with mineralization at Snip North. The Company believes the evolving geological interpretation at Snip North has important implications for exploration across Rock & Roll. Despite extensive historical exploration in the region, Snip North was not initially recognized as a significant porphyry-related system, highlighting the potential for significant mineralized systems to remain concealed beneath subtle or distal surface expressions.

Rock & Roll Property Targets

Several targets at Rock & Roll exhibit characteristics consistent with intrusive-related hydrothermal systems and may represent distal or upper-level expressions of porphyry mineralization, including:

Blackdog Deposit – hosts stratabound sulphide mineralization historically interpreted as VMS-style mineralization, but which may share similarities with stratabound mineralization associated with the Snip North hydrothermal system;

Kashmir – exhibits porphyry-style alteration and a broad footprint of anomalous copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization, including rock samples grading up to 5,970 ppm Cu, 51.3 g/t Au, and 0.86% Mo;

Heather – hosts a 1.0 km by 0.6 km Au-Cu-Mo soil anomaly and gold-silver epithermal veins associated with two induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomalies exceeding 25 mV/V;

Stardust – characterized by an extensive quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") alteration system coincident with magnetic, resistivity, and chargeability anomalies;

Zappa – exhibits porphyry-style alteration and mineralization identified through drilling, including a 600 m by 300 m chargeability anomaly extending to surface beneath a 1.1 km long and 250 m wide QSP alteration footprint;

North Gossan – characterized by two 400 m long and 5 m wide QSP alteration zones associated with anomalous gold geochemistry; and

Hammer – hosts magnetite-chalcopyrite skarn mineralization, including rock samples grading up to 8.3% Cu, and is associated with a 300 m-wide magnetic-high anomaly that may indicate proximity to an intrusive source.

Collectively, these targets represent a broad spectrum of mineralization styles and alteration systems commonly associated with porphyry environments, including epithermal veining, skarn mineralization, stratabound sulphide replacement, extensive QSP alteration, and porphyry-style geochemical and geophysical signatures. While each target remains at a different stage of exploration, their distribution along the interpreted northwest continuation of the Bronson Corridor warrants systematic re-evaluation within the context of the evolving geological model emerging from Snip North.

The recognition of Snip North as a large, concealed porphyry-related system demonstrates that significant mineralized centres can remain undiscovered despite extensive historical exploration. This supports the application of modern geological interpretation and deep-penetrating geophysical techniques to evaluate the potential for additional porphyry-related systems across the Rock & Roll Property.

Bronson Porphyry TrendRed LineProspectDepositETRUSCUSHeather Epithermal Gold TargetAu, Cu, Mo soil anomaly, Up to 36 g/t Au in rock samples, large chargeability anomalyHammer Skarn TargetSkarn target, up to 8.3% Cu in rock samples, 300 m magnetic anomalyNorth Gossan Target400 m sericite-pyrite alteration footprint, with anomalous AuBronson Porphyry TrendDeposits of the Bronson Porphyry Trend occur within 5-10 km proximity in Stuhini –Hazelton host rocks BURGUNDY RIDGESNIP NORTHSNIPBRONSON SLOPEJOHNNY MOUNTAINCAMPINELQUARTZ RISEENDURO METALSSEABRIDGE GOLDSKEENA RESOURCESSKEENA RESOURCES.

Fiore Aliperti, President and CEO of Etruscus, commented:

"The maiden resource at Snip North is a significant development for the region and further supports the interpretation that the Bronson Corridor mineralized belt extends farther northwest than previously recognized. The proximity of the discovery to our property, combined with shared host geology and multiple intrusive-related targets identified across Rock & Roll, reinforces our belief that the property remains highly prospective for additional discoveries. We are particularly encouraged by the evolving understanding of Snip North as a concealed porphyry-related system, as several targets on our property display geological, alteration, and geophysical characteristics that warrant further evaluation under a similar exploration model."

Planned 2026 Exploration Strategy

The advancement of the Snip North deposit provides an important geological framework for evaluating the exploration potential of the Rock & Roll Property. In particular, the recognition of Snip North as a large porphyry-related system with relatively subtle surface expression highlights the importance of reassessing historical datasets for indicators of concealed mineralization.

As a first step, Etruscus has initiated a comprehensive compilation and review of historical geological, geochemical, geophysical, and drilling data across the Property. The objective of this work is to evaluate existing targets within a district-scale geological framework and identify characteristics that may indicate the presence of concealed intrusive centres and associated hydrothermal systems.

Following completion of the review, the Company expects to prioritize target areas for additional geophysical investigation. Airborne and ground-based surveys, including ZTEM and Magnetotelluric ("MT") methods, are being evaluated to identify resistivity, conductivity, and magnetic signatures that may be associated with concealed porphyry systems. Attention will be directed toward areas with limited historical deep-penetrating geophysical coverage, including portions of the Property adjacent to the interpreted northwest continuation of the Bronson Corridor.

Targets including Zappa, Blackdog, Heather, Stardust, Hammer, Kashmir, and North Gossan will be assessed as part of this process. These targets exhibit varying combinations of porphyry-style alteration, sulphide mineralization, geochemical anomalies, skarn development, and geophysical responses that may represent vectors toward larger intrusive-related systems at depth.

Results from the compilation and geophysical programs will be used to refine exploration priorities and guide future field programs, including geological mapping, geochemical surveys, and drilling. The Company believes this systematic approach will strengthen its evaluation of the broader porphyry potential of the Rock & Roll Property and its position along the interpreted northwest continuation of the Bronson Corridor mineralized belt.

Data Sources

Etruscus has utilized publicly available assessment filings documenting geophysical surveys conducted within the Bronson Corridor project area, including Assessment Report 41862, which details geochemical, geological, and geophysical work completed in 2024.

*The maiden mineral resource released by Seabridge Gold on April 15, 2026 is used for comparison purposes only and does not suggest that the Rock and Roll Property contains mineralization similar in size or grade to the Snip North deposit.

QP Statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 23,726 ha near the past-producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions. The Company is also exploring the Pheno Property, a rare earth elements target totalling 5,618 ha which is contiguous to and immediately north of Rock & Roll.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 64,309,527 common shares issued and outstanding.

Company Contact

Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO

E: [email protected]

T: 604-336-9088

W: www.etruscusresources.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.