Etruscus Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's shares currently trade on the OTC under the symbol "ETRUF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled though DTC are considered "DTC eligible". With an accelerated settlement period and reduced costs for investors and brokers, DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ETR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERR".

Gordon Lam, President and CEO of Etruscus comments, "With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility will attract greater investment and trading from American investors. Now traded in three countries, we expect out trading liquidity to continue growing, as it after our Canadian listing in 2019 and Frankfurt listing in 2020."

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC markets and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 28,514,306 common shares issued and outstanding.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact, Derek Wood, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 403-668-7855; Company Contact, Gordon Lam, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 604-336-9088, Website: www.etruscusresources.com