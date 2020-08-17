Etruscus Prepares for Drilling, Closes First Tranche of Private Placement with Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases from July 8, 2020, July 27, 2020 and August 5, 2020, the Company has closed $1,219,900 of its $1,525,000 non-brokered private placement led by Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

3,130,000 non-flow-through units were subscribed for at a price of $0.35 per unit for proceeds of $1,095,500, with each unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for a period of three (3) years for the purchase of one (1) additional common share at a price of $0.50 per share.

276,444 flow-through units were subscribed for at a price of $0.45 per unit for proceeds of $124,400, with each flow-through unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) non-flow-through, non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for a period of three (3) years for the purchase of one (1) additional non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.60 per share.

Gordon Lam, CEO commented, "Backed by several funds and institutions, the capital will help us ramp up and expand our drilling plans at the potentially large-scale Wall Target and other targets that we believe will add significant mineralized zones to those already existing at our gold-silver rich Black Dog Deposit. With the first ever VTEM© survey covering 137 sq. km on the Rock & Roll and Sugar properties currently being flown, we anticipate locking down our targets and drilling in the next few weeks. The VTEM© data will also assist in verifying other high priority targets recently upgraded at never-drilled, prospective areas."

The Company paid finder's fees of $19,163 and 53,861 finder's warrants to arm's length parties in connection with the private placement as permitted by securities law. The finders' warrants are exercisable at $0.45 per share for a three (3) year period.

Proceeds of the non-flow-through financing will be used for exploration and general working capital. The gross proceeds from the flow-through financing will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the Company's Rock & Roll and Sugar properties in BC.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 25,899,945 common shares issued and outstanding including the aforementioned private placement.

