ETRUSCUS ADDS NEW BOARD MEMBER AND NEW STRATEGIC ADVISOR

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Parker to the Board of Directors and Matt Schmidt to the Advisory Board. Both appointments come at a critical time for the Company as it prepares for the upcoming exploration season.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus' President and CEO commented, "It's incredibly important when expanding a team, for the new members to offer a skillset that complements what's already in place. Finding the right people to join Etruscus has taken some time, however, we really wanted to ensure the appointments were methodical and strategic. As we look forward to the upcoming exploration season we will be seeking to raise capital. Both gentlemen bring a diverse and expansive knowledge base we're excited to tap into."

David Parker's real estate career has spanned over 20 years, bringing a wealth of experience in capital raising across different industries and a dynamic, diligent approach to his new appointment. As a former president and director of a $20 million multi-family residential development project, Mr. Parker navigated complex municipal and provincial regulatory requirements including securing approval from local First Nations communities.

In addition to his extensive real estate development experience, Mr. Parker has been instrumental in technology sector financings, at the seed, IPO, development and operational levels. He also played a pivotal role in transforming Ramp Metals Inc. from an uncapitalized partnership into a publicly traded company listed on the TSX-V in March 2024. His expertise extends to consulting for mining and technology companies listed on the CSE and TSX.V. Mr. Parker's diverse experience and proven leadership will undoubtedly support Etruscus Resources' continued growth and success.

Matthew B. Schmidt, a seasoned technology entrepreneur and film industry executive, has been appointed to the Etruscus advisory board. Mr. Schmidt brings experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisition, and strategic partnerships, having previously served as Interim CEO of AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. During his tenure at AlphaGen, he played a pivotal role in the company's listing and strategic direction, including advising and negotiating the rapidly growing AR/VR company Shape Immersive.

Mr. Schmidt has been a dynamic force in Vancouver's film industry for 10 years. He co-founded Paradise City Films in 2017, focusing on film finance, development, and packaging, and has produced over nine feature films with cumulative budgets exceeding $60 million. His experience beyond film includes technology, cannabis, and design, where he has successfully leveraged his creative energy and networking skills.

Matthew's diverse experience also includes significant contributions to public companies, such as Victory Square Technologies, Immersive Tech, and V2 Games, where he has been instrumental in sourcing strategic partnerships and joint ventures. His involvement in the esports industry, particularly with Alpha Esports Tech Inc., highlights his innovative approach to media. As a strategic advisor and interim CEO at Alpha Esports, he facilitated the company's IPO and secured financing.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces a financing of $150,000 at a price of $0.08 per common share, by the issuance of 1,875,000 common shares. The Company has also granted 150,000 incentive stock options having an exercise term of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share to each of Mr. Schmidt and Mr. Parker.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's assets include the Lewis Property in central Newfoundland totalling 2,567 hectares ("ha"), which is under option to acquire a 100% interest, and the 100%-owned Rock & Roll property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Etruscus thus has exploration properties in two of Canada's most active gold camps.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 48,085,361 common shares issued and outstanding.

