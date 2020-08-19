eTracks recognizes and awards service providers in its network

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - eTracks Tire Management Systems successfully completed its first year of operations under Ontario's new end of life tire regulation and Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) model. To commemorate the milestone, eTracks announced several Awards of Excellence in appreciation of our suppliers' invaluable help in achieving a seamless transition under the new recycling framework.

eTracks is a not-for-profit organization and the largest Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario that works on behalf of major tire producers, automakers and tire distributors in the province. The company provides fulfillment services for its clients, in compliance with the new regulations that were rolled out in 2019 and works with a vast network of end-of-life tire collectors, haulers and processors to ensure responsible recycling of end-of-life tires.

"eTracks remains committed to building an ethical, cutting-edge and sustainable tire management system in Ontario. We are very grateful to haulers enrolled with eTracks for helping us move end-of-life tires from various collection points and to the processors who have partnered with us to ensure that the tires are recycled in accordance with the regulation," said Steve Meldrum, CEO of eTracks Tire Management Systems.

While all the processors and haulers enrolled with eTracks were recognized, the company also conducted an extensive evaluation of service quality to identify and award its top haulers and processor. Multiple criteria such as professionalism displayed, the ease of doing business, the willingness to adapt to the new regulations, transparency in business operations, a sense of dynamism and ethics and consistent commitment to delivery performance were employed to select the top service providers of 2019.

eTracks appreciated the efforts of all their service providers and attributed their first year of success as a PRO to the support shown by their service provider network. Our sincere thanks to all the service providers enrolled in our system and hearty congratulations to all those identified as the top service providers. The top service providers for 2019 are as follows:

Award of Excellence, Processor of the Year: Ideal Rubber Industries Corporation

Award of Excellence, Hauler of the Year: RC Enterprises

Award of Excellence, Hauling - Northern Ontario: Black2Green Tire Recycling Inc

Award of Excellence, Hauling - Central Ontario: Micor Recycling Ltd

Award of Excellence, Hauling - South Eastern Ontario: R & E Tire

Award of Excellence, Hauling - South Western Ontario: All Ontario Recycling

About eTracks

Incorporated by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), eTracks Tire Management Systems is the largest Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, working with tire Processors and Haulers on behalf of North America's largest tire suppliers. eTracks helps Producers responsibly manage and dispose of ELTs (End of Life Tires) in Ontario as required by the Ontario Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act (RRCEA). For more information, or to find out where to dispose of your ELTs, visit etracks.ca.

