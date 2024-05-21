Etiometry Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Leading Innovation in Clinical Decision Support Systems

Etiometry's solutions provide healthcare professionals with actionable intelligence, setting new benchmarks in critical care treatment.

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the clinical decision support for critical care industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Etiometry with the 2024 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Etiometry is a leading provider of clinical decision-support software for the intensive care unit (ICU) environment, revolutionizing the industry with its unique software and application.

Etiometry's software solutions deliver actionable insights to healthcare professionals. The company offers the first and only clinical decision support technology with explicit Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for use at the bedside for patient monitoring. This FDA-approved platform offers essential data visualization and analytics that support clinical decisions in ICU environments. These innovations dramatically enhance patient outcomes and increase hospital throughput and financial performance, expanding the software's powerful impact on healthcare quality and economic efficiency.

"Etiometry's complex multi-variate continuously learning mathematical model of human physiology leverages multi-variant equations to model the key aspects of physiology, such as cardiac status, pulmonary mechanics, and acid/base balance, to enable care pathways. The company offers multiple FDA-cleared risk algorithms and analytics-powered automated clinical pathways, which give clinicians quicker access to patient data and enable more effective care decisions," said Dr. Rishi Pathak, Research Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

By enhancing the ability to monitor and adjust treatments rapidly, Etiometry can help care teams reduce patient time on ventilators and vasoactive medications, decrease ICU readmissions, and shorten hospital stays. Moreover, the platform's integration into existing hospital workflows is seamless, ensuring that the tools are accessible within the established practices, including the EHR. The platform facilitates a holistic view of patient health status, without disrupting the workflow of medical staff.

"Moreover, since most hospitals are operating at 100% capacity, by reducing the time spent in the ICU and overall length of stay, hospitals can boost overall throughput, increasing potential revenue and thereby impacti ROI. Etiometry's advanced Clinical Pathways and algorithms have led to an up to 22% reduction in time on ventilation, up to a 36% reduction in length of stay, and a decrease in ICU readmission by up to 41%," noted Michelle Funke, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Etiometry's disruptive solutions in the ICU streamline patient care by reducing the time patients spend on mechanical ventilation and their overall length of stay in the ICU. By automating the organization and assimilation of information, the solution simplifies clinicians' workloads and enables hospitals to accommodate more patients, thereby maximizing operational capacity and enhancing financial performance. The company's sophisticated solutions, therefore, contribute to a better return on investment for hospitals because they can save on costs in the most complex and expensive units in the hospital ,while serving more patients with the same or even fewer resources.

Furthermore, with its commitment to continual improvement and adaptation to user feedback, the company is well positioned as a leader in healthcare technology. The company maintains an ongoing dialogue with clinicians and integrates their input into software updates and features. As a result, this approach ensures that Etiometry's solutions remain at the forefront of technological advancements and meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients' care and treatment. The company's technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients' conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry's software is utilized in more than 30 of the top U.S. children's hospitals and now in a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

