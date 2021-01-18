Ethisphere Recognizes SNC-Lavalin with Compliance Leader Verification™

The Ethisphere Institute's Compliance Leader Verification (CLV) recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that SNC-Lavalin earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2021-2022, extending an earlier 2019-2020 verification.

"We are delighted to recognize SNC-Lavalin for its exemplary program. Through strong leadership, a solid program structure, and commitment to leading practices, the company has excelled at fostering a culture of integrity," stated Jodie Fredericksen, J.D., Senior Compliance Counsel, Ethisphere.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services delivering projects that transform the world by bringing opportunities and sustainable solutions to communities.

"I am proud that SNC-Lavalin is once again acknowledged by Ethisphere. We have come a long way since the day we started our ongoing integrity journey. This prestigious recognition is owed to our employees who give life to our program and embody our Integrity value," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "For us, acting with integrity means doing what's right by making the right choices and holding ourselves to the highest ethical standards. Our culture of integrity is strong, and we look forward to always implement best practices in that field."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders. SNC-Lavalin also chose to conduct an Ethical Culture survey to assess employee perceptions across eight pillars of an ethical culture.

SNC-Lavalin's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

"This year, SNC-Lavalin outperformed Ethisphere's benchmark of comparable companies across all eight pillars of an ethical culture. In practice, this means that employees know how to act in an ethical and compliant matter and are comfortable speaking up and reporting concerns," stated Douglas Allen, Managing Director, Data & Services, Ethisphere.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification

About Ethisphere

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://www.ethisphere.com. Follow us on Twitter @Ethisphere

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

