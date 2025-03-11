ETHISPHERE NAMES FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION AS ONE OF THE 2025 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR THE FIFTH TIME

Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Frontera has been recognized for the fifth time since 2021 and is one of only two honorees in the Oil & Gas industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Frontera commented:

"I am very proud of the hard work and commitment made by our employees, management and board to conduct business in a safe, ethical and socially responsible manner, it is because of our collective efforts that we have been proudly recognized as a World's Most Ethical Companies® Honoree for 5 consecutive years."

Ana Lucía Goyes, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Frontera commented:

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and ethical business practices. At Frontera, we believe that doing the right thing is a core value that drives our success, and fosters trust with our stakeholders."

Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair said:

"Congratulations to Frontera for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process."

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

