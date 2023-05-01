ET CANADA TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR MEGHAN TRAINOR

The Half-Hour Special, One on One with Meghan Trainor airs May 5 on Global

Stream ET Canada Live and On-Demand with STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - One of entertainment's most captivating artists, Meghan Trainor sits down with ET Canada's Keshia Chanté in Los Angeles for an in-depth, exclusive interview on the half-hour broadcast special, One on One with Meghan Trainor airing Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming on STACKTV.

ET Canada presents "One on One with Meghan Trainor" (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

The Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter discusses what she learned about motherhood, family life with husband Daryl Sabara, her favourite fashion moments over the years, and more. Plus, Trainor talks exclusively to ET Canada about her new book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com , and stream ET Canada live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com .

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel. Along with reporters Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman, Brittnee Blair, Jedson Tavernier and Los Angeles reporter Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Ferris, Senior Publicist, ET Canada, [email protected]