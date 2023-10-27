eSupply Canada Wins Inclusive Growth Award from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - eSupply Canada is pleased to announce that it is a recipient of the 2023 Inclusive Growth Awards, presented by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. These awards recognize remarkable efforts in advancing economic reconciliation and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the Canadian business landscape.

The Inclusive Growth Awards were presented during a dedicated ceremony on Saturday, October 14th, at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, Alberta, during the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Annual General Meeting and Convention. The event brought together chamber of commerce and board of trade executives, as well as community business leaders to discuss critical economic and political issues shaping the future of Canadian business while setting the policy agenda for the upcoming year.

Led by Founder and CEO Steven Vanloffeld, eSupply Canada is a national Indigenous-owned distributor of business and industrial supplies that streamlines procurement. With a vast selection of over 1 million products, eSupply Canada provides industries, governments and Canadians with an Indigenous alternative to big box retailers.

According to Vanloffeld, the award is a testament to the spirit of reconciliation among Canadian businesses. "The path to reconciliation isn't necessarily an easy one, for the journey compels individuals to change ways of knowing, ways of being and ways of operating. But with willing partners, our collective journey will be so much more rewarding. We are honoured to have received this award for the support we have received by Canada's business community."

eSupply Canada is committed to supporting economic development and reconciliation through the launch of its new revenue generation platform for Indigenous communities. This platform, supported by a $1.1-million investment from Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), provides Indigenous communities with an innovative solution to address economic leakage, while also serving as a vehicle to drive sales revenue through direct and online sales.

"I want to congratulate eSupply for receiving this prestigious award," said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. "This Government also celebrates the work you have done in a short time to establish your company as a trusted online distributor serving a wide range of businesses and supporting local economies."

The Canadian Chamber's Inclusive Growth Awards showcase chambers of commerce, boards of trade, and business members who have successfully implemented initiatives to advance economic reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their organizations and business operations. These awards also recognize underrepresented entrepreneurs who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and social impact.

eSupply Canada is a member of London Chamber of Commerce and is registered under the Government of Canada's Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business.

SOURCE eSupply Canada

