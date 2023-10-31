eSupply Canada to Launch Platform for Indigenous Communities

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - eSupply Canada, an Indigenous-owned national online distributor of business and industrial supplies, is set to launch a platform for Indigenous communities. This platform will allow communities to redirect their spending from outside retailers to their own community supplies portal.

The launch of the e-commerce platform is supported by a Government of Canada investment of $1.1 million through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). With this support, eSupply Canada is able to offer every Indigenous community across Canada with access to its base annual subscription at no cost.

"Our Government is committed to supporting Indigenous businesses, like eSupply, to help create economic opportunities across Ontario," said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. "This funding will reinforce the company's goal to support communities and have their products reach people from coast to coast to coast."

Established in 2020, eSupply Canada is a national Indigenous-owned distributor of business and industrial supplies. eSupply Canada simplifies procurement and eliminates the need for multiple suppliers through an all-in-one portal, while offering industry, governments and Canadians with an Indigenous alternative to big box retailers.

Some communities witness over 95 percent of their revenue flowing outward to external towns and retailers. The resulting lost revenue, if captured, could be redirected to support community priorities. eSupply Canada's new platform offers Indigenous communities with a solution to keep this capital within communities.

Founder and CEO of eSupply Canada, Steven Vanloffeld, stated, "This platform is a driver of economic empowerment for many Indigenous communities that were previously limited to purchasing through external retailers. Our platform gives communities control over purchasing decisions and helps drive sales revenue from supply-based partnerships with local developers and through direct participation in government and industry procurement opportunities."

eSupply Canada's new Revenue Generation platform includes the following features:

Simplified Procurement: Access to over 1 million products; everything communities need to operate through a centralized platform.

Revenue Control: Tools to manage and redirect spending from outside retailers.

Income Opportunities: Communities earn revenue on every sale processed through their platform.

Importantly, bulk purchasing and community warehousing isn't required; eSupply Canada handles all order fulfillments, products returns and customer service.

