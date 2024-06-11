eSupply Canada Recipient of Desjardins GoodSpark Grant

Grant to Bolster Expansion Efforts to Serve More Indigenous Communities

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - eSupply Canada is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the Desjardins GoodSpark Grant. This $20,000.00 grant will significantly support our mission to extend the reach of our revenue generation platform to more Indigenous communities, enabling them to minimize revenue leakage and strengthen local economies.

As a one stop shop e-commerce platform dedicated to serving Indigenous and other underserved communities across Canada, eSupply Canada provides essential supplies and services, ensuring that economic opportunities remain within these communities. The Desjardins GoodSpark Grant will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our impact.

"We are deeply appreciative and honored to receive the Desjardins GoodSpark Grant," said Steven Vanloffeld, Founder and CEO of eSupply Canada. "This generous support will allow us to bring our platform to more Indigenous communities, helping them to retain more revenue locally and build stronger, self-sustaining economies. It's a significant step forward in our journey to bridge economic gaps and empower communities."

The GoodSpark Grant, an initiative by Desjardins, aims to support businesses that are making a positive impact in their communities through innovative and sustainable projects. eSupply Canada's commitment to economic empowerment and community resilience aligns perfectly with the values and goals of the GoodSpark Grant program.

With this funding, eSupply Canada plans to enhance its technological infrastructure, expand its range of products and services, and engage in community outreach and education to ensure that more communities can benefit from its platform.

For more information about eSupply Canada and its mission, please visit https://www.esupplycanada.ca/ .

About eSupply Canada

eSupply Canada is an online distributor specialising in office, janitorial, and industrial supplies. Our mission is to offer a convenient, community-based alternative to large retail chains. With a vast catalogue of over a million products, our one-stop-shop website provides customers with an unmatched selection of all the products you need to run your business. Through innovative solutions and partnerships, eSupply Canada is dedicated to empowering Indigenous communities and advancing economic reconciliation initiatives across Canada. Visit our website at www.esupplycanada.ca to learn more about our mission and services.

SOURCE eSupply Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Ana Isabel Fernandez, Digital Marketing Specialist, eSupply Canada, Email: [email protected]